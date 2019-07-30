When artists want to release albums, you hear about planning and roll-outs. Labels like planning everything to a ‘T.’

The process involves, but is not limited to singles releases, adequate collaboration and well-planned release dates - a concept that certain artists excessively fixate on. With the change of guard ongoing in Nigerian music, the need for attention and calculation to the process of releasing projects got more pertinent.

But then, one act hacked the process of perfect timing. That act is is Burna Boy, with the release of his album, African Giant. Whichever date he had released the project, it would have worked.

Why do artists need perfect timing?

Music is a capitalist venture and the entire reason anybody would invest in artistic capabilities is the promise of hefty returns on investment. For this reason, the pedigree, acceptance and virality of certain artists popping around the time of their releases could make or mar success.

That’s why you see the media featuring news like ‘pushed back’ or ‘brought forward’ when tentative release dates change.

Artists - especially the big ones with a huge following - are obsessed with having a stranglehold on days or weeks of their release. That’s why even with dwindling sales and the needed infamy of ‘bundling,’ American artists still scramble for top spot on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

While this obsession sometimes points to vanity, it also relates to a need for sales and maximum returns on albums as quality and artist’s fan base promise. In Nigeria, this is worse. The industry is dysfunctional. People need to have weeks and days of release to themselves even if they can boast of a dedicated fan base.

In Nigeria, artists are more particular about timing of release because there’s not much money on offer. The paid listenership is 11% of the Nigerian music listening demographic. More than their American counterparts, Nigerian acts need perfect timing to have a chance at successful releases and have the vain satisfaction of ‘topping charts.’

Perfect timing in 2019 and the change of guard in Nigerian music

Speaking with one of Nigeria’s leading acts a few weeks ago, I asked him why he had not released an EP yet. He replied with the anecdote, “There’s turbulence.” We laughed it off, but that quip had a greater meaning - people are threatened.

‘Turbulence’ refers to the ‘change of guard’ going on in Nigerian music. For the first time in 10 years since Wizkid, Olamide, Davido and others launched, a wave of new acts are threatening the established acts.

But unlike what happened 10 years ago, the acts are not just hot and talented, the sound is changing and has transcended the usual gbedu. Now, perfect timing can only happen if the artist is attentive and calculative.

The sound is now more of a ‘fusion’ than the usual lamba music we had witnessed for so long. Even supposed shepeteri sounds now get infused with avant-garde instrumentation. This is unlike anything we have ever witnessed.

Yes, we have seen certain windows where artists like Tekno, Kizz Daniel, Reekado Banks, Teni, Peruzzi and Korede Bello had their moments, but this is different. The new wave of acts in 2019 are more adaptable and versatile, their sounds are near-pristine and their styles, though familiar are watered down.

This is the Nigerian version of the trap wave, minus the drug obsession.

Another problem is that the generation that Wizkid, Davido and Olamide grew with are grown. Generation Z is now the guys in vogue. Thus, acts like Fireboy, Rema, Crayon, Joeboy, T-Classic, King Perry, Oxlade, Lyta and so forth are more attractive to them.

Like that’s not enough, there’s also the rise of the Nigerian mainstream, otherwise called, shepeteri to deal with. Agege keeps churning them out at an alarming rate. The biggest stars in Nigerian now need an alignment with the grassroots, lest their act fails. It also doesn’t help that a bunch of the established guys are widening their gazes to the UK and the west.

That is the ‘turbulence’ the artist I conversed with was talking about. For the first time in a while, 2019 singles by most of the established acts have consistently failed to make any indelible mark on the Nigerian mainstream and soundscape. There is really a turbulence and established acts are wary.

Perfect timing and turbulence is why Wizkid has name-checked his album, Made in Lagos since 2018, but has not released it. It is also why his much anticipated single, ‘Joro’ has not dropped. The same goes for Davido who continues to work on his album with no release date set.

Olamide does not respect perfect timing and probably doesn’t realize the turbulence. That’s why his single, ‘Oil and Gas’ has not been as successful as it ordinarily should.

The artists who really don’t care

But one act who has not needed it is Burna Boy - he had done the work. In 2018 - the best year of his career yet - saw him lead the sonic revamp currently going on in the Nigerian scene. He dropped songs like ‘On The Low,’ ‘Gbona’ and ‘Ye,’ he was attentive and calculated - something his peers got comfortable and missed.

He collaborated with Zlatan on the smash hit, ‘Killin Dem.’ So with his fusion sound, and the single, he sealed Generation Z affection, reinforced his millennial affection and shepeteri affection. For that reason, he didn’t need perfect timing to drop his album, African Giant.

Whatever the time was, it was going to bang. He had laid proper foundation with natural talent and calculative instincts and released perfectly timed single releases and a needed collaboration.

‘Gbona’ and ‘On The Low’ were almost uncontested when they were released. His collaboration with Zlatan also dropped at a time when the rapper was hot as liquid metal. Burna saw what his peers missed. Wizkid did attempt his own revamp with the vibe single, ‘Fever’ and a collaboration with Slimcase on ‘Gucci Snake,’ but it simply didn’t work.

Davido is taking on his own journey, but with a masterstroke of his own - he’s doing it with his western ambition on his mind. His single, ‘Blow My Mind’ featuring Chris Brown taps into the sonic revolution - it is different.

It was also perfectly timed to drop on the same day as Burna Boy’s African Giant - a smart decision that mirrors how allegiances helped 50 Cent and Kanye West to healthy sales when their release dates clashed in 2007.

With an upcoming and perfectly timed collaboration with Lyta on the horizon, he is looking to seal the Generation Z and shepeteri appeal. Will it work? Time will tell.

But in light of the change of guard going on in Nigerian music, one thing is for sure; everybody needs to be calculative and understand the concept of perfect timing. The change of guard in Nigerian music is here. You either level up or miss out.

Burna Boy has succeeded where his peers have failed. The pressure is on.