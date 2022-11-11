Asake, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tems, Rema, Oxlade, nominated for MOBO Awards [See Full Nomination List]

After the exploits of his record-breaking debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe', Asake earns his first MOBO nomination. Oxlade makes the list after enjoying international acclaim with the success of his single 'Kulosa'.

Fireboy enjoys a fine international run with the success of 'Peru'. Burna Boy dominated radio and streaming charts with his international smash hit 'Last Last', while Tems' enjoyed international success appearing on Future's, Drake's, and Beyonce's albums.

Pulse Nigeria

Tems and Burna Boy also earned a nomination for Best International Act. They will be competing alongside Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamar, Skillibeng, and Summer Walker.

The award will take place on November, 30th at the OVO Arena in London.

See full nomination list below.

Best Male Act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

Digga D

Knucks

Tion Wayne

Best Female Act

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Pinkpantheress

Tiana Major9

Album Of The Year

Aitch – ‘Close To Home’

Knucks – ‘Alpha Place’

Kojey Radical – ‘Reason To Smile’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

M Huncho – ‘Shasing Euphoria’

Miraa May – ‘Tales Of A Miracle’

Song Of The Year In Association With Lucozade – [public Voted Category]

Aitch Feat. Ashanti – ‘Baby’

Central Cee – ‘Doja’

Dave – ‘Starlight’

Digga D & Stillbrickin – ‘Pump 101’

Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti – ‘Own Brand (Baddie)’

Potter Payper Feat. Tiggs Da Author – ‘Gangsteritus’

Best Newcomer In Association With Asos – [public Voted Category]

Amaria BB

Bru-C

Cat Burns

Clavish

Cristale

Flo

Jbee

Nemzzz

Nia Archives

Switchotr

Nova Twins

Video Of The Year In Association With Mccrispy – [public Voted Category]

Central Cee – ‘Doja’ (Directed By Cole Bennett)

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay – ‘Can’t Be Us’ (Directed By Headie One & Don Prod)

Knucks – ‘Alpha House/hide & Seek’ (Directed By Emile Ebrahim Kelly)

Kojey Radical Feat. Knucks – ‘Payback’ (Directed By Charlie Sarsfield & Ejiro Dafé)

Little Simz Feat. Obongjayar – ‘Point And Kill’ (Directed By Ebeneza Blanche)

Mahalia – ‘Whatever Simon Says’ (Directed By Mahalia)

Best R&B/Soul Act

Ella Mai

Mahalia

Miraa May

Nao

Shakka

Tiana Major9

Best Grime Act – [public Voted Category]

Blay Vision

D Double E

Frisco

Kamakaze

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

Best Hip Hop Act In Association With Mixtape Madness

D-Block Europe

Knucks

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Youngs Teflon

Best Drill Act Supported By Trench – [public Voted Category]

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

Ivorian Doll

K-trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Unknown T

V9

Best International Act – [public Voted Category]

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jazmine Sullivan

Kendrick Lamar

Skillibeng

Summer Walker

Tems

Best Performance In A Tv Show/film – [public Voted Category]

Damson Idris As Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya As Otis “Oj” Haywood Jr. – Nope

Jasmine Jobson As Jaq – Top Boy

Kane Robinson (Kano) As Sully – Top Boy

Lashana Lynch As Nomi – No Time To Die

Samuel Adewunmi As Hero – You Don’t Know Me

FKA Twigs on the cover of ‘CAPRISONGS’

Best Media Personality – [public Voted Category]

Big Zuu

Chuckie Online

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

Ksi

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall

Big Joanie

Bob Vylan

Kid Bookie

Loathe

Nova Twins

Skunk Anansie

Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag

Anz

Eliza Rose

FKA Twigs

Jax Jones

Nia Archives

Sherelle

Best African Music Act Supported By Afrozons – [public Voted Category]

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Oxlade (Nigeria)

Pheelz (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel

Asha Elia

Calledout Music

Rachel Kerr

Reblah

Sarah Teibo

Still Shadey

Best Jazz Act Supported By Jazz Fm

Blue Lab Beats

Doomcannon

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Jas Kayser

Kokoroko

Best Caribbean Music Act

Koffee

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Best Producer Supported By Complex Uk