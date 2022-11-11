RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tems, Rema, Oxlade, nominated for MOBO Awards [See Full Nomination List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian contingent of Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tems, Asake, Rema, Oxlade, Tems, Omah Lay, and Fireboy have all been nominated for the MOBO Awards.

MOBO Awards 2022
MOBO Awards 2022

Details: The 2022 MOBO Awards has seen 9 Nigerian artists nominated for the African Act of the Year. Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tems, Asake, Rema, Oxlade, Tems, Omah Lay, and Fireboy join South Africa's Kabza De Small to make up the 10 artists nominated for the prize.

After the exploits of his record-breaking debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe', Asake earns his first MOBO nomination. Oxlade makes the list after enjoying international acclaim with the success of his single 'Kulosa'.

Fireboy enjoys a fine international run with the success of 'Peru'. Burna Boy dominated radio and streaming charts with his international smash hit 'Last Last', while Tems' enjoyed international success appearing on Future's, Drake's, and Beyonce's albums.

MOBO Awards 2022
MOBO Awards 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Tems and Burna Boy also earned a nomination for Best International Act. They will be competing alongside Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Drake, Jack Harlow, Jazmine Sullivan, Kendrick Lamar, Skillibeng, and Summer Walker.

The award will take place on November, 30th at the OVO Arena in London.

See full nomination list below.

Best Male Act

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • D-Block Europe
  • Digga D
  • Knucks
  • Tion Wayne

Best Female Act

  • Little Simz
  • Mahalia
  • Miraa May
  • Ms Banks
  • Pinkpantheress
  • Tiana Major9

Album Of The Year

  • Aitch – ‘Close To Home’
  • Knucks – ‘Alpha Place’
  • Kojey Radical – ‘Reason To Smile’
  • Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
  • M Huncho – ‘Shasing Euphoria’
  • Miraa May – ‘Tales Of A Miracle’

Song Of The Year In Association With Lucozade – [public Voted Category]

  • Aitch Feat. Ashanti – ‘Baby’
  • Central Cee – ‘Doja’
  • Dave – ‘Starlight’
  • Digga D & Stillbrickin – ‘Pump 101’
  • Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti – ‘Own Brand (Baddie)’
  • Potter Payper Feat. Tiggs Da Author – ‘Gangsteritus’

Best Newcomer In Association With Asos – [public Voted Category]

  • Amaria BB
  • Bru-C
  • Cat Burns
  • Clavish
  • Cristale
  • Flo
  • Jbee
  • Nemzzz
  • Nia Archives
  • Switchotr
  • Nova Twins

Video Of The Year In Association With Mccrispy – [public Voted Category]

  • Central Cee – ‘Doja’ (Directed By Cole Bennett)
  • Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay – ‘Can’t Be Us’ (Directed By Headie One & Don Prod)
  • Knucks – ‘Alpha House/hide & Seek’ (Directed By Emile Ebrahim Kelly)
  • Kojey Radical Feat. Knucks – ‘Payback’ (Directed By Charlie Sarsfield & Ejiro Dafé)
  • Little Simz Feat. Obongjayar – ‘Point And Kill’ (Directed By Ebeneza Blanche)
  • Mahalia – ‘Whatever Simon Says’ (Directed By Mahalia)

Best R&B/Soul Act

  • Ella Mai
  • Mahalia
  • Miraa May
  • Nao
  • Shakka
  • Tiana Major9

Best Grime Act – [public Voted Category]

  • Blay Vision
  • D Double E
  • Frisco
  • Kamakaze
  • Manga Saint Hilare
  • Novelist

Best Hip Hop Act In Association With Mixtape Madness

  • D-Block Europe
  • Knucks
  • Kojey Radical
  • Little Simz
  • Potter Payper
  • Youngs Teflon

Best Drill Act Supported By Trench – [public Voted Category]

  • Central Cee
  • Digga D
  • Headie One
  • Ivorian Doll
  • K-trap
  • Kwengface
  • M24
  • Russ Millions
  • Unknown T
  • V9

Best International Act – [public Voted Category]

  • Beyoncé
  • Burna Boy
  • Chris Brown
  • Drake
  • Jack Harlow
  • Jazmine Sullivan
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Skillibeng
  • Summer Walker
  • Tems

Best Performance In A Tv Show/film – [public Voted Category]

  • Damson Idris As Franklin Saint – Snowfall
  • Daniel Kaluuya As Otis “Oj” Haywood Jr. – Nope
  • Jasmine Jobson As Jaq – Top Boy
  • Kane Robinson (Kano) As Sully – Top Boy
  • Lashana Lynch As Nomi – No Time To Die
  • Samuel Adewunmi As Hero – You Don’t Know Me
  • FKA Twigs on the cover of ‘CAPRISONGS’

Best Media Personality – [public Voted Category]

  • Big Zuu
  • Chuckie Online
  • Chunkz
  • Harry Pinero
  • Ksi
  • Mo Gilligan
  • Munya Chawawa
  • Nella Rose
  • Yung Filly
  • Zeze Millz

Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall

  • Big Joanie
  • Bob Vylan
  • Kid Bookie
  • Loathe
  • Nova Twins
  • Skunk Anansie

Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag

  • Anz
  • Eliza Rose
  • FKA Twigs
  • Jax Jones
  • Nia Archives
  • Sherelle

Best African Music Act Supported By Afrozons – [public Voted Category]

  • Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
  • Asake (Nigeria)
  • Burna Boy (Nigeria)
  • Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
  • Kabza De Small (South Africa)
  • Omah Lay (Nigeria)
  • Oxlade (Nigeria)
  • Pheelz (Nigeria)
  • Rema (Nigeria)
  • Tems (Nigeria)

Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel

  • Asha Elia
  • Calledout Music
  • Rachel Kerr
  • Reblah
  • Sarah Teibo
  • Still Shadey

Best Jazz Act Supported By Jazz Fm

  • Blue Lab Beats
  • Doomcannon
  • Ego Ella May
  • Ezra Collective
  • Jas Kayser
  • Kokoroko

Best Caribbean Music Act

  • Koffee
  • Popcaan
  • Sean Paul
  • Shenseea
  • Skillibeng
  • Spice

Best Producer Supported By Complex Uk

  • Inflo
  • JAE5
  • Labrinth
  • M1onthebeat
  • P2J
  • TSB
