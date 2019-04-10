Burgeoning artiste ‘Mo’ bringing some Asian sauce to the Nigerian music scene

Despite being a relatively unknown name in the industry, the talented artiste remains undeterred as he continues to work on his debut single.

In recent weeks, pictures of Mo and boisterous trending artiste Slimcase surfaced online leading many to believe that the Azaman crooner could be featured in his upcoming single.

Having already built a fan base of his own with his exploits in Asia, Mo’s next challenge is to break into the Nigerian music industry. With his Asian influenced sound, a unique sense of style and the desire to make an impact on the Nigerian music scene, these are indeed exciting times for Mo and his fans should expect the very best from him.

