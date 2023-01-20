ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Breakout Afrobeats artist, Pawzz unveils debut EP 'Prezz Play'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational talent Pawzz has released his debut EP titled 'Prezz Play'. The EP offers listeners an insight into his impressive talent that has seen him become one of the artists to watch out for in 2023.

Pawwz
Pawwz

Artist: Pawzz

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Album Title: Prezz Play (EP)

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Amapiano

Date of Release: January 20, 2022

Producers: (Track 1, 4 - Suppa Sound), (Track 2, 4 - Hitsound), (Track 3 - Cloud), (Track 5 - Bwoii Daas)

Song Art:

Pawzz - 'Prezz Play' cover
Pawzz - 'Prezz Play' cover Pulse Nigeria

Length: 12 minutes 40 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Freeme Music

Details/Takeaway: Following many months of development under Freeme Music, Nigeria's leading indigenous record label, Pawzz collaborates with talented music producers to serve a multi generic body of work showcasing his vocal dexterity and emphasizing his lyrical strengths.

'Prezz Play' the EP comes a week after Pawzz's debut single 'Koma' was released. The project cuts across Afrobeats, Afropop, Alté, Afro-Fusion, R&B and Amapiano. It is an exuberant display of good energy and evergreen melodies that capture Pawzz's ideologies as he continues to rebel against traditional conventions, negativity and bad energy.

Born David Tokuma Dekor in 2002, Pawzz often reflects on the doggedness of being a Port-Harcourt city native and the perilousness of living in Lagos. Pawzz, who hails from Benue State, is self determined to lead his generation away from social public opinion which tends to limit creativity and self-actualization.

Produced by Suppa Sound, 'My Mind' employs a subdued tempo but still has an energetic flow with the almost-reggae like style Pawzz uses to profess his love to a significant other as well as wish blessings and prayers onto the people that have supported him the most on this journey.

In the lead single from the project 'Koma,' produced by Hitsound, Pawzz changes up the tempo to get his listeners on their feet. The Spanish riffs on the guitar and his crooning in pidgin, "Shebi you get the signal,'" automatically send his listeners to the club or beautiful Caribbean Island to escape and groove.

Produced by Cloud, 'Gauge' brings two major African sounds together: Afrobeats and Amapiano. It's a perfect blend for lovers of both sounds and invites nightlife lovers to add color to their experiences.

'Suga,' a pop song produced by both Hitsound and Suppa Sound, is where Pawzz’s vocal abilities truly shine. Pawzz sings about desire and longing and his approach to how he expresses himself in the song is reminiscent of a Country-Rock sound which has never been seen in Afrobeats before.

Pawzz tests our ability to imagine on 'Body On Body,' a perfect R&B tune to enhance our sensuality and inspire us to give more to our lovers.

Pawzz is the newcomer that everyone needs to pay attention to. “Prezz Play” is a command, asserted with confidence, coolness and certainty that once you indeed press play; you will have an unforgettable auditory and visual experience with Pawzz as you listen and imagine.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

HARRY JAY introduces himself with amazing single 'Jo Fun Mi'

HARRY JAY introduces himself with amazing single 'Jo Fun Mi'

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Obi Cubana and P Square donate 7 cows in celebration of Tunde Ednut's birthday

Lojay and Small god combine for new catchy tune, 'Automatic'

Lojay and Small god combine for new catchy tune, 'Automatic'

Ajebutter22 drops new album 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'

Ajebutter22 drops new album 'Soundtrack To The Good Life'

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo

BBTitans: Khosi says dating a Nigerian in South Africa is a taboo

Breakout Afrobeats artist, Pawzz unveils debut EP 'Prezz Play'

Breakout Afrobeats artist, Pawzz unveils debut EP 'Prezz Play'

Nonso Amadi returns with new single 'Ease Up'

Nonso Amadi returns with new single 'Ease Up'

Spinall, Olamide, and Lemuel combine for new single 'Bunda'

Spinall, Olamide, and Lemuel combine for new single 'Bunda'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win 2023 AFRIMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Davido, Wizkid

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

Shatta Wale

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace, we need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

Bob Marley & Sarkodie - 'Stir It Up'

Sarkodie features on new version of Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up'