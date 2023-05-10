The sports category has moved to a new website.
Boy Spyce shares new single 'Relationship'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising singing sensation Boy Spyce has released a new single titled 'Relationship.'

Boy Spyce
Boy Spyce

Boy, Spyce's latest effort is a Dancehall record that explores the bouncy Jamaican for a single he talks about his reluctance to submit himself to the huge commitments that come with relationships.

The single is his second solo release of 2023 after 'Folake' which has enjoyed decent success. Boy Spyce's recent release was a collaboration with fast-rising sensation Boy Khaid on a single titled 'Carry Me Go.'

His latest single sees Boy Spyce deliver a song that not only showcases his versatility but also helps him to connect with younger listeners many of whom the message will resonate with.

'Relationship' is available for streaming on all platforms and fans can enjoy the Dancehall record with which Boy Spyce hopes to continue his fine form.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

