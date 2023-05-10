Boy Spyce shares new single 'Relationship'

Boy, Spyce's latest effort is a Dancehall record that explores the bouncy Jamaican for a single he talks about his reluctance to submit himself to the huge commitments that come with relationships.

The single is his second solo release of 2023 after 'Folake' which has enjoyed decent success. Boy Spyce's recent release was a collaboration with fast-rising sensation Boy Khaid on a single titled 'Carry Me Go.'

ADVERTISEMENT

His latest single sees Boy Spyce deliver a song that not only showcases his versatility but also helps him to connect with younger listeners many of whom the message will resonate with.