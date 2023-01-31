Details: On Tuesday, 31st January 2023, BNXN revealed via his Twitter account that he will be releasing a new single featuring Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez.
BNXN is set to release a new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez
Nigerian music star BNXN is set to release a new single featuring superstar Kizz Daniel and rave-of-the-moment Seyi Vibez.
Recommended articles
The announcement has excited fans who are thrilled by the thought of the trio on a song together.
BNXN enjoyed a fantastic 2022 as he delivered his sophomore EP while also appearing on a handful of features. These combined to propel him to an impressive NO. 3 finish on the 2022 TurnTable End of the Year Chart,
Kizz Daniel also has a fantastic 2022 with his hit single 'Buga' enjoying international success that made it one of the biggest songs of 2022.
Since the release of his 2022 album, Seyi Vibez has enjoyed mainstream success. He has already released an EP in 2023 as he continues to enjoy a red-hot form.
The single is produced by ace producer SARZ and BNXN will be aiming to use it to kick off another successful year.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng