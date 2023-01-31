BNXN is set to release a new single featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

The announcement has excited fans who are thrilled by the thought of the trio on a song together.

BNXN enjoyed a fantastic 2022 as he delivered his sophomore EP while also appearing on a handful of features. These combined to propel him to an impressive NO. 3 finish on the 2022 TurnTable End of the Year Chart,

Kizz Daniel also has a fantastic 2022 with his hit single 'Buga' enjoying international success that made it one of the biggest songs of 2022.

Since the release of his 2022 album, Seyi Vibez has enjoyed mainstream success. He has already released an EP in 2023 as he continues to enjoy a red-hot form.