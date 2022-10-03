BNXN drops snippet for unreleased song

The teaser saw the singer singing along to a bouncy record with a catchy hook that instantly got fans excited. The record is produced by ace producer Young Willis and from the teaser, it appears to be a hit record in the making.

Coming too soon?: BNXN released his sophomore EP 'Bad Since '97' on 25th August, 2022 which is a little more than two months ago. The teaser suggests that he might be ready to move past the EP and this comes as a surprise.