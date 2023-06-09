The sports category has moved to a new website.

Bloody Civilian drops new compelling EP 'Anger Management'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Bloody Civilian, the Nigerian multihyphenate releases her highly anticipated debut EP 'Anger Management'.

Featuring previously released singles 'How To Kill A Man' and 'I Don’t Like You' (which hit #1 on Nigeria’s Turntable Top Alternative / Dancehall Chart for two weeks) and her most recent release 'Escapism', the EP merges electronic, jersey club, Afrobeats, pop and Amapiano into something completely unique. Meanwhile her lyrics are subversive, sharp and witty, referencing everything from relationship frustrations to female empowerment to dissatisfaction with government corruption.

Alongside the EP, Bloody also unveils the incredible new video for 'Mad Apology', shot in Lagos and directed by Alté superstar Cruel Santino. Candid, relaxed and fun, the video serves as the first of two Cruel Santino video collaborations, following her as she prepares for the ultimate party in part two.

You can stream 'Anger Management' from your preferred DSP and connect with the music of one of the talents set to define the future of Afrobeats.

