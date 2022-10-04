Blaqbonez set to drop new album October 28th, teases new single with Jae5

The highly anticipated album is set to offer listeners another interesting experience with the artist whose last album 'Sex over Love' received wide positive acclaim.

https://twitter.com/BlaqBonez/status/1576953219351449601

Blaqbonez is set to release a new single off the album on Friday, 7th October 2022. The song titled 'Back In Uni' is produced by ace UK producer Jae5.

The single narrates Blaqbonez's escapades back in the university where he was a notorious philanderer who broke the hearts of many ladies. After leaving the University, an unrepentant Blaqbonez continued to leave a trail of heartbroken women behind him while insisting that only God can judge him.