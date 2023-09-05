Blaqbonez shares music video for 'Like Ice Spice'
Blaqbonez has released the minted visuals for his single 'Like Ice Spice.'
'Like Ice Spice' is a track that exudes the essence of summer, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in its soothing melodies and irresistible mid-tempo rhythms. Produced by Northboi and Ramoni, this captivating song has already amassed over 20 million streams and counting.
The music video for 'Like Ice Spice' takes this sizzling summer hit to the next level, bringing Blaqbonez's message to life in a visual spectacle. Together with Perliks, Blaqbonez delivers a colourful video that incorporates the interesting dance step created for the single.
The music video was released on September 5th following Blaqbonez's award-winning appearance at the 2023 Headies Award in Atlanta where he also performed the single to an excited audience.
