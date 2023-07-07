Blaqbonez returns with exciting two-pack single 'Like Ice Spice' & 'Like Bezos'
Sensational rapper Blaqbonez is set to continue his fine form with the release of two exciting singles.
Over the years, Blaqbonez has been able to create his niche in the music scene and further gone ahead to become a leading act in the African Hip-Hop space.
On these new tracks, Blaqbonez curates the perfect anthem for the summer season, enabling his fans to groovy to these two bubbly and mid-tempo songs. 'Like Ice Spice' is one half of the two-pack single that also includes 'Bezos'.
These summer anthems see Blaqbonez spares a thought for a damsel whom he compares to the fast-rising American rapper Ice Spice while also expressing his readiness to splurge like one of the richest men in the world. The single combines swaggering delivery and smooth lines which Blaqbonez combines with impressive Pop melodies.
The singles are the proper tracks to usher in the Summer, a season of fun seekers dancing to the sweetest tunes and screaming their lungs out. But beyond that, Blaqbonez as usual expresses his creativity with no holds barred as he delivers his lines.
Blaqbonez continuously proves his ability to blend different genres of music with these two-pack singles which are a peek into his immense creativity and ability to constantly evolve.
