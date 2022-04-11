Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” debuts atop the TurnTable Top 50, “Always” with Darkoo rises to No. 8

Black Sherif becomes just the second Ghanaian artiste to reach No. 1 on the Top 50 – joining Gyakie, who also reached No. 1 on the chart with “Forever (Remix)” featuring Omah Lay for four weeks in 2021.

Additionally, Black Sherif is the first non-Nigerian artiste to reach No. 1 with a solo entry – previous chart-topping international artistes have been accompanied with one Nigerian artiste; Nicki Minaj’s “Holy Ground” with Davido, Gyakie’s “Forever” with Omah Lay and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” with Fireboy DML.

“Kwaku The Traveller” is also the first song to reach No. 1 on the Top 50 despite being outside the top 40 on radio – the song debuted at No. 43 on this week’s radio chart.

In terms of genre, “Kwaku The Traveller” is only the second Hip-Hop/Rap song to reach the summit of the chart, joining 5-week No. 1 “Feeling” by Ladipoe & BNXN fka Buju and also claims the honour of being the first solo No. 1 Hip-Hop/Rap song.

Rema’s “Calm Down” holds at its No. 2 peak on the Top 50, leading the radio chart for a seventh consecutive week with 47.8 million in radio reach.

Asake’s “Sungba (Remix)” with Burna Boy drops to No. 3 after topping the chart last week; Asake’s two No. 1 entries have both spent only one week each at No. 1 so far.

Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju’s “Finesse” holds at No. 4 for another week – it has topped the chart for three weeks already.

Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy (Remix)” with Davido falls 3-5 – it remains the longest No. 1 single of 2022 having spent five weeks atop the chart.

At No. 6 is former No. 1 “Omo Ope” by Asake with Olamide while Fireboy DML’s “Playboy” slips to No. 7 after it debuted at No. 5 last week.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Darkoo’s “Always” with Black Sherif jumps from No. 23 to No. 8 following increased activity of the Ghanaian’s discography in Nigeria during the tracking week.

“Always” tallied 2.08 million equivalent streams (No. 7 on streaming, up 93%), 16.5 million in radio reach (No. 23 on radio, up 1045%) and 5.78 million in TV reach (No. 16 on TV, up 2%).

“Always” becomes the first collaborative effort by multiple non-Nigerians to reach the top 10 in chart history. (This week’s top ten has two entries without any Nigerian artiste, both by Black Sherif – it marks the first time this has ever happened).

Omah Lay & Justin Bieber’s “Attention” descends 7-9 after peaking at No. 4 on the Top 50 while Joeboy’s “Cubana” debuts at No. 10 on the Top 50.

“Cubana” tallied 1.65 million equivalent streams (No. 10 on streaming) and 23.3 million in radio reach (No. 13 on radio).

Just outside the top ten, Victony’s “Apollo” moves to a new high of No. 15, Black Sherif’s “Second Sermon (Remix)” with Burna Boy rises to a new peak of No. 16 while BNXN fka Buju’s “For Days” launches at No. 21.

In other parts of the Top 50, Zlatan’s “Money” and “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” debut at No. 35 and No. 37 respectively – his record-extending 32nd and 33rd entry on the Top 50.

