Black Sherif wins first BET Award for 'Best International Flow' at 2023 Hip-Hop Awards

Dorcas Agambila

Black Sherif has clinched his first BET award for "Best International Flow" at the just ended 2023 Hip Hop Awards.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The two time nominee was nominated in the Best International Flow category at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Black Sherif beat nine other rappers for the award. Three of his competitors from Africans, Aka and K.O from South Africa and Sampa The Great from Zimbabwe and other nominees Gazo (France), Central Cee (UK), J Hus (UK), Major Rd (Brazil), Ninho (France) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).

Black Sherif gabbed his first nomination for the ‘Best International Flow’ last year but lost the Award to Benjamin Epps.

He was nominated in the ‘Best International Flow’ category with Benjamin Epps (France) Central Cee (UK), Blxckie (South Africa), Haviah Mighty (Canada), Knucks (UK), Le Juiice (France), Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe), and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil) at the 2022 edition of the prestigious awards scheme.

The show was tape in Atlanta on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 and will be shown live on 10th October.

Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

