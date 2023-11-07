Burna Boy's official DJ Spaceship Billy curates Africa Now DJ Mix on Apple Music
Spaceship Billy curates Africa Now DJ Mix on Apple Music.
Recommended articles
“I am very excited to be part of Apple Music’s journey in focusing on African Music and putting it as a focus part of their platform,” Spaceship Billy tells Apple Music. “I enjoyed myself whilst making this mix and to me that’s what music is all about expressing yourself in a way words can’t.”
As a part of Burna Boy’s Spaceship Collective, Spaceship Billy spent years hard at work honing his talents before becoming the official DJ for the Grammy Award-winning artist and global phenomenon.
This exclusive mix that he has created for Apple Music is a genre-defying treat that also features contributions from British-Nigerian gospel and smooth jazz saxophonist, BishopSaxz.
Apple Music x Spaceship Billy Now Mix Tracklist:
- Pidgin and English - BNXN
- I TOLD THEM - Burna Boy FT GZA
- Like Ice Spice - Blaqbonez
- Jinja - Olamide
- Tested Approved & Trusted - Burna Boy
- Sweet Tea (Aduke) - BNXN
- I Want Peace - Ruger
- Low Waist - Bayanni
- NUNWIND - Nissi
- What's Poppin - Stefflon Don & BNXN
- Charm - Rema
- BIG 7- Burna Boy
- Consent - AdeJosh ft Charlie Mase
- Rotimi - Bestie
- Best Of Me - BNXN
- Cheat On Me - Burna Boy ft. Dave
- Rush - Ayra Starr
- AdeJosh - Money Sweet
- Maximum Damage DroMix 5 - BNXN FT Headie One
- Normal Normal - Burna Boy
- Jara - Khaid
- Intoxycated - Oxlade ft Dave ( Spaceship Edit)
- Shayo - Darkoo & Tion Wayne
- Lonely At The Top - Asake
- Ta Ta Ta - Bayanni
- soso - Omah Lay
- Nobody - Nissi ft. Fireboy DML
- HOLD - Nissi
- Soweto (Da Phonk Club Edit) - Victony, Rema & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver
- Eyes on You - JZyNo ft. Camidoh
- NELLA ROSE - NSG
- Nella Rose City Boys Spaceship Edit - Burna Boy
- City Boys - Burna Boy
- Dey Play - Burna Boy
- Single Again Remix - Harmonize ft. Ruger
- On Form - Burna Boy
- Remember - Asake
- Sharpiru - Shallipopi
- Amapiano - Asake ft. Olamide
- Different Size - Burna Boy Ft Victony
- Gangnam-Style - Mas-Musiq-Daliwonga ft DJ-Maphorisa, Kabza-De-Small
- Feel - Davido
- Elon Musk - Shallipopi
- Wena Wa Pallwa (feat. Ch'cco & Leemckrazy) - Jimmy Maradona, QuayR Musiq & Mellow & Sleazy
- Peacock Revisit (feat. Sbuda Maleather) - Uncle Waffles & Ice Beats Slide
- Chilling Chillin' SpaceShip Amapiano Remix - Burna Boy ft. A.I.
- Ex Convict - Shallipopi
- Chipi Ke Chipi - Mellow & Sleazy
- ITS Plenty Spaceship Amapiano Remix- Burna Boy
- Thunder - Nissi
- GWAGWALADA- BNXN fka Buju, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez
- Ogaranya - Adekunle Gold
- Terminator - King Promise
- UNAVAILABLE FT MUSA KEYS - Davido
- Awukhuzeki- DJ Stokie ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen & ZEENHLE
- Gravity - Nissi
- Mnike - Tyler ICU & Tumelo ZA ft DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee
- Spaceship Billy Talibans Amapiano Remix - Spaceship Amapiano Remix Talibans
- Ojapiano - KCee
- Unleash - Poco Lee & Kizz Daniel
- Milo - AdeJosh
- Ngozi - Crayon ft. Ayra Starr
- Giza - Burna Boy ft. Seyi Vibez
- Basquiat - Asake
- Aquafina - Young Jonn
- Higher - Nissi
- Party No Dey Stop - Adekunle Gold ft. Zinoleesky
- Lanke- Teni
- Sharpally - Young Jonn
- BUJE - MUSGAN
- If I’m Lying - Burna Boy
- Thanks - Burna Boy
- Alone v5.6 - Burna Boy
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng