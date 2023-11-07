ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy's official DJ Spaceship Billy curates Africa Now DJ Mix on Apple Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spaceship Billy curates Africa Now DJ Mix on Apple Music.

Billy curates Africa Now Mix on Apple Music
Billy curates Africa Now Mix on Apple Music

“I am very excited to be part of Apple Music’s journey in focusing on African Music and putting it as a focus part of their platform,” Spaceship Billy tells Apple Music. “I enjoyed myself whilst making this mix and to me that’s what music is all about expressing yourself in a way words can’t.”

As a part of Burna Boy’s Spaceship Collective, Spaceship Billy spent years hard at work honing his talents before becoming the official DJ for the Grammy Award-winning artist and global phenomenon.

This exclusive mix that he has created for Apple Music is a genre-defying treat that also features contributions from British-Nigerian gospel and smooth jazz saxophonist, BishopSaxz.

  1. Pidgin and English - BNXN
  2. I TOLD THEM - Burna Boy FT GZA
  3. Like Ice Spice - Blaqbonez
  4. Jinja - Olamide
  5. Tested Approved & Trusted - Burna Boy
  6. Sweet Tea (Aduke) - BNXN
  7. I Want Peace - Ruger
  8. Low Waist - Bayanni
  9. NUNWIND - Nissi 
  10. What's Poppin - Stefflon Don & BNXN
  11. Charm - Rema
  12. BIG 7- Burna Boy
  13. Consent - AdeJosh ft Charlie Mase
  14. Rotimi - Bestie 
  15. Best Of Me - BNXN
  16. Cheat On Me - Burna Boy ft. Dave
  17. Rush - Ayra Starr
  18. AdeJosh - Money Sweet 
  19. Maximum Damage DroMix 5 - BNXN FT Headie One 
  20. Normal Normal - Burna Boy
  21. Jara - Khaid
  22. Intoxycated - Oxlade ft Dave ( Spaceship Edit)
  23. Shayo - Darkoo & Tion Wayne
  24. Lonely At The Top - Asake
  25. Ta Ta Ta - Bayanni
  26. soso - Omah Lay
  27. Nobody - Nissi ft. Fireboy DML
  28. HOLD - Nissi
  29. Soweto (Da Phonk Club Edit) - Victony, Rema & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver
  30. Eyes on You - JZyNo ft. Camidoh
  31. NELLA ROSE - NSG
  32. Nella Rose City Boys Spaceship Edit - Burna Boy
  33. City Boys - Burna Boy
  34. Dey Play - Burna Boy
  35. Single Again Remix - Harmonize ft. Ruger
  36. On Form - Burna Boy
  37. Remember - Asake
  38. Sharpiru - Shallipopi
  39. Amapiano - Asake ft. Olamide
  40. Different Size - Burna Boy Ft Victony
  41. Gangnam-Style - Mas-Musiq-Daliwonga ft DJ-Maphorisa, Kabza-De-Small
  42. Feel - Davido
  43. Elon Musk - Shallipopi
  44. Wena Wa Pallwa (feat. Ch'cco & Leemckrazy) - Jimmy Maradona, QuayR Musiq & Mellow & Sleazy
  45. Peacock Revisit (feat. Sbuda Maleather) - Uncle Waffles & Ice Beats Slide
  46. Chilling Chillin' SpaceShip Amapiano Remix - Burna Boy ft. A.I.
  47. Ex Convict - Shallipopi
  48. Chipi Ke Chipi - Mellow & Sleazy
  49. ITS Plenty Spaceship Amapiano Remix- Burna Boy
  50. Thunder - Nissi 
  51. GWAGWALADA- BNXN fka Buju, Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez
  52. Ogaranya - Adekunle Gold
  53. Terminator - King Promise
  54. UNAVAILABLE FT MUSA KEYS - Davido
  55. Awukhuzeki- DJ Stokie ft. Omit ST, Sobzeen & ZEENHLE
  56. Gravity - Nissi 
  57. Mnike - Tyler ICU & Tumelo ZA ft DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee
  58. Spaceship Billy Talibans Amapiano Remix - Spaceship Amapiano Remix Talibans
  59. Ojapiano - KCee
  60. Unleash - Poco Lee & Kizz Daniel
  61. Milo - AdeJosh
  62. Ngozi - Crayon ft. Ayra Starr
  63. Giza - Burna Boy ft. Seyi Vibez
  64. Basquiat - Asake
  65. Aquafina - Young Jonn
  66. Higher - Nissi
  67. Party No Dey Stop - Adekunle Gold ft. Zinoleesky
  68. Lanke- Teni
  69. Sharpally - Young Jonn
  70. BUJE - MUSGAN
  71. If I’m Lying - Burna Boy
  72. Thanks - Burna Boy
  73. Alone v5.6 - Burna Boy 
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

