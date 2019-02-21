Rap mogul Jay Z and his wife Beyonce have received the award for the Best International Group by BRIT.

The 2019 edition of the BRIT Awards which went down at the O2 Arena saw the group 1975 emerge as the big winners taking home the awards for best British group and album of the year, with Jay Z and Beyonce crowned as the 'Best Group' for their collaborative album, ''Everything Is Love.''

In accepting the award, the couple who were unable to make it to the event shared a recorded video where they paid tribute to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle by standing in front of a swapped painting of a Mona Lisa portrait with Beyonce reading out a short speech;

''Thank you so much to the BRIT awards for this incredible honor, you guys have always been so supportive, Everything is Love, Thank you.''

With Jay Z joking replying, "You're welcome," as they turn to admire the image of the Duchess.

The BRIT Awards which was held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 represents the UK's equivalent of the Grammys and also saw the likes of Jorja Smith emerge as 'Best Female Solo Artist' and George Ezra win 'Best Male.'

See full list of winners at 2019 BRIT AWARDS

British group

WINNER: The 1975

British album of the year

WINNER: The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

British female solo artist

WINNER: Jorja Smith

British male solo artist

WINNER: George Ezra

British video

WINNER: Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me

British single

WINNER: Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Critics' choice

WINNER: Sam Fender

International male solo artist

WINNER: Drake

International female solo artist

WINNER: Ariana Grande

International group

WINNER: The Carters

Brits global success award

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

British producer of the year

WINNER: Calvin Harris

Outstanding contribution to music

WINNER: Pink