RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'My music is a problem to the industry,' Bella Shmurda tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian street-pop sensation Bella Shmurda released his debut album 'Hypertension' on Wednesday, 26th October 2022. He appears on the latest episode of Apple Music Africa Now Radio where he talks about the album with host Dada Boy Ehiz.

Bella Shmurda on Apple Music Africa Now Radio
Bella Shmurda on Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Bella Shmurda has repeatedly used the word 'Tension' in relation to his music. His two previously released EPs are called 'High Tension' and 'High Tension II' and when Dada Boy Ehiz asked him about the underlying meaning of tension as regards his music, Bella says it's because his music is music like himself as a tension.

Read Also

"Tension is tension. Bella Shmurda is the tension. My sound is the tension, anything good is the tension so I just classify myself as a tension, as a problem to the industry. You can’t get me off-guard, you understand? And the album is off-guard."

Bella has delighted listeners with his talent for some years now and the artist says his highly anticipated debut album is an embodiment of what he's known for.

"Just expect pure Bella Shmurda, first of all, and expect something different. It’s not the usual Bella Shmurda like Bella Shmurda just going off whatever he’s known for. Just expect joy, happiness, and every good thing that comes with it."

After spending a few years in the industry, Bella believes he's much smarter and a better artist and he wishes to showcase this in the album.

"I just feel like people feel like my vibe is hard to combine. It’s not something you can just wake up in the morning and just want to vibe to. It’s not just a vibe, it’s something you have to think about, something that goes a long way.

Personally, I’ve been trying to calm it down with my vibes, because I really want people to vibe with me. I don’t want it to be too hard for people to vibe with me. There are important people in this music industry that don’t like it, they can’t do it so harshly. You can’t do it too harshly because they won’t follow."

'Hypertension' is Bella's attempt at establishing himself while endearing himself to his fans and also winning over new ones.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Viral hitmaker Ajimovoix Drums returns with defining project 'That Unserious Focus Boi'

Viral hitmaker Ajimovoix Drums returns with defining project 'That Unserious Focus Boi'

King Sunny Ade, Psquare, Yinka Davies to perform at AMAA 18th edition

King Sunny Ade, Psquare, Yinka Davies to perform at AMAA 18th edition

Yaba Buluku Boyz return with an enchanting new single ‘Wa Kula’ featuring Jah Prayzah

Yaba Buluku Boyz return with an enchanting new single ‘Wa Kula’ featuring Jah Prayzah

Who is James Brown? Man? Woman? Trans? Drag queen? or Crossdresser?

Who is James Brown? Man? Woman? Trans? Drag queen? or Crossdresser?

Kido Madiba set to release new single 'Attention'

Kido Madiba set to release new single 'Attention'

Riosoundz teams up with Supaakos & Superteatz for new single 'Only You'

Riosoundz teams up with Supaakos & Superteatz for new single 'Only You'

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

'My music is a problem to the industry,' Bella Shmurda tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

'My music is a problem to the industry,' Bella Shmurda tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

New Music Releases featuring Wande Coal, Wizkid, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Bella Shmurda and more

New Music Releases featuring Wande Coal, Wizkid, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Bella Shmurda and more

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Disagreement between Mohbad & Naira Marley reaches new height as lawyers serve Marlian Records contract termination letter

Shatta Wale, Burna Boy

Shatta Wale lashes out at Ghanaians claiming he copied Burna Boy on his latest single

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

'Last Last', 'Free Mind', and 'Calm Down' extend run on Billboard Hot 100