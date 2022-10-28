'My music is a problem to the industry,' Bella Shmurda tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio

"Tension is tension. Bella Shmurda is the tension. My sound is the tension, anything good is the tension so I just classify myself as a tension, as a problem to the industry. You can’t get me off-guard, you understand? And the album is off-guard."

Bella has delighted listeners with his talent for some years now and the artist says his highly anticipated debut album is an embodiment of what he's known for.

"Just expect pure Bella Shmurda, first of all, and expect something different. It’s not the usual Bella Shmurda like Bella Shmurda just going off whatever he’s known for. Just expect joy, happiness, and every good thing that comes with it."

After spending a few years in the industry, Bella believes he's much smarter and a better artist and he wishes to showcase this in the album.

"I just feel like people feel like my vibe is hard to combine. It’s not something you can just wake up in the morning and just want to vibe to. It’s not just a vibe, it’s something you have to think about, something that goes a long way.

Personally, I’ve been trying to calm it down with my vibes, because I really want people to vibe with me. I don’t want it to be too hard for people to vibe with me. There are important people in this music industry that don’t like it, they can’t do it so harshly. You can’t do it too harshly because they won’t follow."