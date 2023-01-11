BBC Radio names Uchechi Emelonye’s 'Underwater' as Record of the Year 2022

On Christmas Eve 2022, BBC Introducing Lancashire named UK-based Afro-soul singer and songwriter Uchechi Emelonye's single "Underwater" as "Record of the Year 2022.". The song's feel-good and distinctive tone propelled it to popularity on the airways after its initial release in October last year. The announcement was made by BBC Introducing host William Wolstenholme who couldn't contain his excitement as he played the song for his listeners. A radio station and division of BBC Music, BBC Introducing, was established in 2007 to identify and promote undiscovered UK musical talent. The BBC Introducing radio channel offers new artists the chance to submit their work for consideration, with the possibility of selection.