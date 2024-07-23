ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr to perform at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr is set to make her debut on the American late-night TV Show.

After the release of her critically acclaimed sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21,' Ayra Starr is set to take on the famous stage of The Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon.

The award-winning sensation is expected to perform songs from her new album including 'Last Heartbreak Song' featuring American RnB star Giveon.

With her upcoming performance on The Tonight Show, Ayra Starr joins Wizkid, Tems, CKay, Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema as Nigerian artists who have performed on the late-night American TV Show.

Since making her debut with the self-titled EP in 2021, Ayra Starr has been a sensational artist whose captivating melodies and versatility have won her the hearts of millions of fans and several awards.

Her debut album '19 & Dangerous' had the hit song 'Rush' which earned several accolades including a diamond certification in France, the highest viewed music video by a Nigerian female artist, and a Grammy nomination for Best African Song Performance.

Ayra Starr's global rise is marked by her performances in notable festivals including a recent showing at the Glastonbury Festival where she shared the stage with Chris Martin of Coldplay ahead of her landmark collaboration with the British Band.

Ayra Starr also recently earned 3 nominations at the 2024 BET Awards including Best New Artist, Best African Act, and Best HER for her single 'Comma'.

Adeayo Adebiyi

