Ayra Starr sets multiple records with her second album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ayra Starr sets a new record for the opening day streams on Spotify for a Nigerian female artist.

Ayra Starr sets multiple records with album 'The Year I Turned 21' (MIKEY OSHAI)

The album released on Friday, 31 May 2024, recorded 1.27 million streams on its opening day in Nigeria while also recording 6.3 million streams globally both of which is a record for an album by a Nigerian female artist.

In another feat, Ayra Starr's 'The Year I Turned 21' charted in 90 countries on Apple Music at its peak which is another record for an album by a Nigerian female artist.

The Grammy nominee has received critical praise for her second album which captures her growth while showcasing the confidence of a superstar.

Since breaking into the mainstream with her self-titled EP in 2021, Ayra Starr has been on a steady rise. Her music has won her millions of fans around the world with her hit song 'Rush' getting a diamond certification in France. The music video is also the most-watched for a Nigerian female artist on YouTube after she surpassed Sinach's 'Way Maker'.

Ahead of her album release, the Nigerian superstar performed in Brazil and France where she dazzled her fast-growing global fanbase.

Her record-breaking feat on Spotify is a testament to her status as a flag bearer for the female arm of the industry and one of Africa's biggest talents.

