Ayra Starr sets new YouTube record with 'Rush'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian sensational singer Ayra Starr makes YouTube history.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' surpasses 300 million views on YouTube
Om another landmark feat, the award-winning singer has become the first Nigerian female artist to have her music video surpass 300 million views on YouTube with her hit single 'Rush'.

'Rush' was released in 2022 and it instantly received commercial acclaim both locally and internationally. In Nigeria, 'Rush' reached the summit of the TurnTable Top 100. Internationally, it charted in several countries including Canada, Lebanon, Belgium, Netherlands, South Africa, Hungary, Ireland, and France where it peaked at NO. 5. It also charted on the UK Singles Chart which makes Ayra Starr the first Nigerian lead female artist to appear on the chart.

The song's huge success is captured by its high YouTube number which places it among the most watched Nigerian music videos on YouTube.

Ayra Starr will be gearing up for the 2024 Grammys Awards where her hit single is nominated for the maiden Best African Song Performance alongside hit singles from fellow Nigerian superstars Asake & Olamide, Burna Boy, and Davido.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

