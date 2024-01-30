Ayra Starr sets new YouTube record with 'Rush'

Om another landmark feat, the award-winning singer has become the first Nigerian female artist to have her music video surpass 300 million views on YouTube with her hit single 'Rush'.

'Rush' was released in 2022 and it instantly received commercial acclaim both locally and internationally. In Nigeria, 'Rush' reached the summit of the TurnTable Top 100. Internationally, it charted in several countries including Canada, Lebanon, Belgium, Netherlands, South Africa, Hungary, Ireland, and France where it peaked at NO. 5. It also charted on the UK Singles Chart which makes Ayra Starr the first Nigerian lead female artist to appear on the chart.

The song's huge success is captured by its high YouTube number which places it among the most watched Nigerian music videos on YouTube.