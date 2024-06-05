Ayra Starr surpasses Tyla to become African artist with most Spotify listeners

As of the time of posting the article, Ayra Starr has garnered 31,406,881 monthly listeners on Spotify while Tyla had 31,223,494.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayra Starr's latest feat sees her follow the footsteps of Wizkid, Ckay, Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema who previously held the record for the African artist with the most Spotify monthly listeners.

At the peak of his global hit single 'Love Nwantiti' in 2021, CKay reached 30 million monthly listeners which was an African record at the time.

Similarly, in 2023, at the global peak of his record-breaking song 'Calm Down', Rema reached 34 million monthly listeners to become the African artist with the most Spotify monthly listeners.

Spotify monthly listeners are heavily determined by the success of new releases, and Ayra Starr's latest feat can be credited to the recent release of her second album 'The Year I Turned 21'. The 15-track album that features guest appearances from Seyi Vibez, Asake, Giveon, Coco Jones, Aniita, and Milar has garnered critical acclaim.