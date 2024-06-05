ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr surpasses Tyla to become African artist with most Spotify listeners

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ayra Starr makes history as he surpasses Tyla to become an African artist with the most Spotify listeners.

As of the time of posting the article, Ayra Starr has garnered 31,406,881 monthly listeners on Spotify while Tyla had 31,223,494.

Ayra Starr's Spotify monthly listeners as at June 5, 2024
Tyla's Spotify monthly listeners as at June 5, 2024
Ayra Starr's latest feat sees her follow the footsteps of Wizkid, Ckay, Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema who previously held the record for the African artist with the most Spotify monthly listeners.

At the peak of his global hit single 'Love Nwantiti' in 2021, CKay reached 30 million monthly listeners which was an African record at the time.

Similarly, in 2023, at the global peak of his record-breaking song 'Calm Down', Rema reached 34 million monthly listeners to become the African artist with the most Spotify monthly listeners.

Spotify monthly listeners are heavily determined by the success of new releases, and Ayra Starr's latest feat can be credited to the recent release of her second album 'The Year I Turned 21'. The 15-track album that features guest appearances from Seyi Vibez, Asake, Giveon, Coco Jones, Aniita, and Milar has garnered critical acclaim.

The album has set a new record for the most opening day Spotify streams for an album by a Nigerian female artist which is a testament to her status as one of Africa's biggest stars.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

