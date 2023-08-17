Ayra Starr is set to embark on her first World Tour

The “Gen Z princess” as she is fondly called, is embarking on her first world tour tagged ‘21: The World Tour’ in a nod to her current age, the tour will span three continents: America, Africa, and Europe; with the North America leg of the tour focusing on the United States and Canada.

The top ten countries streaming Ayra Starr’s songs according to Spotify are:

United States of America France United Kingdom Nigeria Netherlands Germany Canada Sweden South Africa Kenya

It is therefore understandable that almost all these countries are part of the destinations listed on her tour.

Her hit single 'Rush' is popular in the USA, France, Malawi, Italy, Zimbabwe, the UK, South Africa, and Spain so the fans can be sure it will be part of her set. 'Rush' also tops the list as her most exported song among listeners in the 18-35 age group; and her most playlisted song. The fans just cannot seem to get enough of this 2022 release.

Earlier this year, she released the song 'Sability' which features an interpolation from Awilo Longomba’s classic album, 'Coupé Bibamba'. The song ranks as her most streamed song in Nigeria.