Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, Tems, Ayra Starr shine at the 2024 Glastonbury Music Festival

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian music stars took Afrobeat and Afrobeats to the 2024 Glastonbury Music Festival which had in attendance over 200,000 people.

The 2024 edition was held from June 26 - 30 and Nigerian music stars Femi Kuti, Ayra Starr, and Burna Boy were among the lineup of global stars who performed at the event.

Ayra Starr, who recently released her sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21,' performed on June 28 as she thrilled the audience with a collection of her hit singles including a spirited performance of her 2022 hit 'Sability'.

Grammy winner Tems also returned to the Glastonbury stage after performing at the festival in 2022. The Grammy winner treated the audience to rendition of her hit singles including songs from her recently released debut album 'Born In The Wild'.

Burna Boy performed at the Glastonbury Music Festival on June 30 hours after selling out the London stadium for the second time in a historic concert.

The Grammy winner performed a collection of his smash hits including 'Last Last' which the audience specifically demanded.

Also at the festival is Afrobeat Grammy-nominated legend Femi Kuti and his song Made Kuti who delivered a memorable performance before joining British band Coldplay on stage for a rendition of their collaboration 'Arabesque'.

Burna Boy and British rapper Little Simz also joined Coldplay on stage for the premiere of their unreleased collaboration 'We Pray'.

The single is the first time Burna Boy will be collaborating with the 7x Grammy-winning band whose lead single Chris Martin he featured on the single 'Monsters We Made' off his Grammy-winning fifth album 'Twice As Tall'.

Adeayo Adebiyi





