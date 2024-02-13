If we didn't take Headies out of Nigeria it would have died - Ayo Animashaun

Last week, the Headies Academy announced that the award would be returning to Nigeria after it was taken to Atlanta Georgia for two consecutive editions.

In an interview with Arise News, the Headies Executive Producer Mr. Ayo Animashaun said that the decision to return the award show to Nigeria was motivated by the plea of Nigerians who demanded that the ceremony be returned to the country.

"I realised When you are doing something for the people and it's a sacrifice and not for yourself, you have to listen to the people. They said they wanted the awards back home," Animashaun told Arise News.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further went on to say that the decision to take the awards to Atlanta Georgia was what saved the awards from what appeared to be an impending doom.

"If we didn't take this award out of Nigeria, it would have died," Animashaun said revealing the reason the 15th and 16th editions held in the United States.

In the interview, Ayo Animashaun also stated that in the past two years, the Headies have gotten the most support from the US embassy in Nigeria which hosted them to parties and also granted visas to Nigerians to attend the event.

He pointed out that the support of the American embassy contributed to the decision to take the show outside Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT