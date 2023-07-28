ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Award-winning gospel star Ada Ehi shares new single 'Another Miracle'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning gospel star Ada Ehi collaborates with Congolese singer Dena Mwana for new single 'Another Miracle'.

Ada Ehi Collaborates with Dena Mwana on New Single 'Another Miracle'
Ada Ehi Collaborates with Dena Mwana on New Single 'Another Miracle'

Recommended articles

The new release promises to captivate audiences with its infectious blend of Afrobeat - AfroPop, infused with Makossa rhythms, and Ada's signature uplifting and affirmative lyricism.

Adding to the excitement, 'Another Miracle' features a special collaboration with celebrated Congolese-French singer and performer, Dena Mwana. Dena's lively and distinctive vocals in her local dialect, Lingala, and French language perfectly complement the catchy tune, bringing an exhilarating fusion of sounds to gospel music enthusiasts.

Ada Ehi, known for her consistent delivery of exceptional gospel music from Africa, has emerged as a global brand synonymous with creativity and excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her previous track, 'Congratulations,' was met with widespread acclaim and success, further establishing her as a force in the Christian music landscape.

Produced by Preach Zagi, ‘Another Miracle’ is out on all digital and streaming platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

Nollywood produced 541 films between April and June

Nollywood produced 541 films between April and June

Award-winning gospel star Ada Ehi shares new single 'Another Miracle'

Award-winning gospel star Ada Ehi shares new single 'Another Miracle'

Tolanibaj goes off on Ilebaye after 'BBNaija All Stars' first pool party

Tolanibaj goes off on Ilebaye after 'BBNaija All Stars' first pool party

Tupac's ring sells for record-breaking $1 million at auction

Tupac's ring sells for record-breaking $1 million at auction

Amadi Blue secures Hip-Hop legend, the Game for the track 'Time Of Your Life'

Amadi Blue secures Hip-Hop legend, the Game for the track 'Time Of Your Life'

Adekunle Gold releases highly anticipated fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Adekunle Gold releases highly anticipated fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Rizzule drops highly anticipated love tune 'Like A Normal Thing'

Rizzule drops highly anticipated love tune 'Like A Normal Thing'

Whitemoney, Mercy seal agreement to help each other win 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney, Mercy seal agreement to help each other win 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seyi Vibez surpasses 1 billion Audiomack streams

Seyi Vibez joins Burna Boy in Audiomack's Billionaires Club

Rema walks off stage at Atlanta show over displeasure with venue

Rema walks off stage at Atlanta show over displeasure with the venue

Brymo confesses to offering female artists sex in exchange for collaboration

Brymo asked Simi to sleep with him in exchange for a collaboration

John Boyega calls Wizkid his favorite musician

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician