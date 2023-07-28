Award-winning gospel star Ada Ehi shares new single 'Another Miracle'

The new release promises to captivate audiences with its infectious blend of Afrobeat - AfroPop, infused with Makossa rhythms, and Ada's signature uplifting and affirmative lyricism.

Adding to the excitement, 'Another Miracle' features a special collaboration with celebrated Congolese-French singer and performer, Dena Mwana. Dena's lively and distinctive vocals in her local dialect, Lingala, and French language perfectly complement the catchy tune, bringing an exhilarating fusion of sounds to gospel music enthusiasts.

Ada Ehi, known for her consistent delivery of exceptional gospel music from Africa, has emerged as a global brand synonymous with creativity and excellence.

Her previous track, 'Congratulations,' was met with widespread acclaim and success, further establishing her as a force in the Christian music landscape.