Artist: AV
AV drops highly anticipated debut EP, 'Thug Love'
Fast-rising sensation AV has released his highly anticipated debut EP, 'Thug Love'.
Album Title: Thug Love
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: December 5th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1, 4, 5 - Black Culture), (Track 2 - Kulboy), ( Track 3 - Ktizo)
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 06 seconds
Features: 2 - Victony, Ktizo
Label: Longitude Production/Warner Music Sweden
Details/Takeaway: After dazzling listeners with his hit singles 'Big Thug Boys' and 'Confession', AV puts together an extended playlist that comprehensively display his talent.
