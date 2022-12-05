RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

AV drops highly anticipated debut EP, 'Thug Love'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising sensation AV has released his highly anticipated debut EP, 'Thug Love'.

AV - 'Thug Love' EP
AV - 'Thug Love' EP

Artist: AV

Album Title: Thug Love

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: December 5th, 2022

Producers: (Track 1, 4, 5 - Black Culture), (Track 2 - Kulboy), ( Track 3 - Ktizo)

Song Art:

AV - 'Thug Love' EP
AV - 'Thug Love' EP Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 06 seconds

Features: 2 - Victony, Ktizo

Label: Longitude Production/Warner Music Sweden

Details/Takeaway: After dazzling listeners with his hit singles 'Big Thug Boys' and 'Confession', AV puts together an extended playlist that comprehensively display his talent.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

