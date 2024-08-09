Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is joint highest charting Afrobeats album on US Apple Music

Asake's third album reached NO. 2 on the Apple Music chart hours after its release. With this feat, Asake equals the record for the highest-charting Nigerian album on the platform jointly held by Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' and Davido 'Timeless'.

'Lungu Boy' also reached NO. 1 on Apple Music UK Chart thereby making it his third album to reach that milestone following his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' and his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

The album comes ahead of Asake's upcoming 'Lungu Boy' tour which will include stops at the famous O2 Arena he previously headlined in 2023 and the iconic Madison Square Garden which will make him only the fourth Nigerian artist to headline the venue.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is his third in three years in a breathless run of hits that has made him an era-defining superstar.