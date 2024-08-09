ADVERTISEMENT
Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is joint highest charting Afrobeats album on US Apple Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' reaches NO. 2 on the US Apple Music chart.

Asake's third album reached NO. 2 on the Apple Music chart hours after its release. With this feat, Asake equals the record for the highest-charting Nigerian album on the platform jointly held by Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' and Davido 'Timeless'.

'Lungu Boy' also reached NO. 1 on Apple Music UK Chart thereby making it his third album to reach that milestone following his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' and his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

The album comes ahead of Asake's upcoming 'Lungu Boy' tour which will include stops at the famous O2 Arena he previously headlined in 2023 and the iconic Madison Square Garden which will make him only the fourth Nigerian artist to headline the venue.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is his third in three years in a breathless run of hits that has made him an era-defining superstar.

Since breaking into the mainstream, Asake has been on a steady ascension. His debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' won the Album of the Year prize at the 2023 Headies Awards. His second album 'Work of Art' had the hit single 'Lonely At The Top' which set the record for longest charting song on TurnTable Top 100.

