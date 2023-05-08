Asake wins Best African Artist at 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards [See Full Winners List]
Nigerian superstar Asake has been crowned the Best African Artist at the 2023 VGMAs.
Nigerian superstar won the Best African artist award as he pipped fellow Nigerian heavy weights Burna Boy, Asake, Kizz Daniel, and Ayra Starr to the award that also had newcomers The Therapist and Cameroonian-American singer Libianca in contention.
Nigerian hitmaker Mayorkun won the award for Best Collaboration for his part in Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' remix.
Hip Hop star Black Sherif won the award for Best Artist and Most Popular song for his smash hit 'Kwaku The Hustler'.
See full winners list below.
Artiste of the Year
- Black Sherif ————- winner
- Stonebwoy
- Sarkodie
- King Promise
- Camidoh
- Kidi
- Piesie Esther
- Joe Mettle
Most Popular Song of the Year
- Camidoh – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun
- Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif
- Black Sherif – Kweku the traveller ———– winner
- Lasmid – Friday Night
- Kelvyn Boy – Down flat
- Gyakie – Something
- Wendy Shay – Survivor
- Kidi – Blessed ft. Mavado
- Stonebwoy – Therapy
- Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
Record of the Year
- King Promise – Yaa Asantewaa ft Frenna
- Adomaa – Beginning Again
- Perez Muzik – Hewale lala
- Stonebwoy – Therapy
- Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif
- Gyakie – Far away ———- Winner
Best Gospel Song
- Celestine Donkor – Final Say
- Piesie Esther – Way3 Me Yie ——– Winner
- Diana Hamilton – My Meditation
- Joe Mettle – Kadosh
- Perez Muzik – Hewale Lala
- Bethel Revival Choir – Tegbe Tegbe (Edwin Dadson)
- Awura Abena – This Far
- MOG Music – Mala
Best New Artiste
- Lasmid ———– winner
- Djay
- Malcom Nuna
- Jay Bhad
- Ewuraabena
- Dj Azonto
- Chief One
Album of the Year
- Black Sherif – The Villain I Never Was
- Sarkodie – Jamz
- Gyakie – My Diary
- King Promise – 5 Star ———— winner
- Kwesi Authur – Son of Jacob
- Joe Mettle – The Kadosh
Best Rap Performance Nominees
- Medikal – Scarface
- Strongman – Goated
- Amerado – Obiaa boa ———— winner
- Lyrical Joe – 5th August 6
- Teephlow – 6feet
International Collaboration of the Year
- Camidoh – – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun ——— winner
- Kidi – Touch it ft Tyga
- King Promise – Ten Toes ft Omah Lay
- Kidi – Blessed ft Mavado
- MzVee – Dumebi ft Yemi Alade
- King Promise – Run to you ft Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa
- Sarkodie – Better days ft Buju
Collaboration of the Year
- FBS – Jo ft Mr Drew
- Sarkodie – Country Side ft Black Sherif ——— winner
- Epixode – Atiaa ft Kwabena Kwabena
- Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid
- DJ Breezy – Abonten ft Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
- Bethel Revival Choir ft Edwin Dadson – Tegbe Tegbe
- Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise
Best African Artiste
- Ayra Starr
- Libianca
- Burna Boy
- Asake —————- winner
- Kizz Daniel
- The Therapist
Songwriter of the Year Nominees
- Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
- Black Sherif – Oh Paradise
- Perez Muzik – Hewale lala ——- winner
- Fameye – Thank You
- Diana Hamilton – My Meditation
- Ewurabena – This Far
Best Highlife Artiste
- Kofi Kinaata —————— winner
- Akwaboa
- Kuami Eugene
- Abiana
Best Hiplife/ Hiphop Artiste
- Black Sherif
- Sarkodie ————— winner
- Kwesi Authur
- Medikal
- Amerado
- Strongman
Best Hip-Hop Song
- Black Sherif – Kweku the traveller ———– winner
- Amerado – Obiaa boa
- Sarkodie – Country side ft Black Sherif
- Malcom Nuna -Benzo
- Kwesi Authur – Drama
- Medikal – Scarface
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
- Camidoh
- King Promise ——- winner
- Gyakie
- Kidi
- Wendy Shay
- Kelvyn Boy
Best Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste
- Ras Kuuku
- Epixode
- Rocky Dawuni
- Stonebwoy ———– winner
- Samini
Best Gospel Artiste
- Piesie Esther ————- winner
- Joe Mettle
- Perez Muzik
- Diana Hamilton
- Celestine Donkor
- MOG Music
Best Female Vocal Performance
- Piesie Esther
- Niella ———– Winner
- Enuonyam
- Cina Soul
- Abiana
- Adomaa
Best Male Vocal Performance
- Camidoh
- Kyei Mensah
- Perez Muzik ———– Winner
- Stonebwoy
- King Promise
Best Music Video
- Black Sherif – Konogo Zongo ——- winner
- Stonebwoy – Therapy
- Piesie Esther – Waye me yie
- Stonebwoy – Gidigba
- Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise
- Kidi – Touch It remix ft Tyga
- Scott Evans – Best Side
- Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid to lose you
Producer of the Year
- Mog Beatz ——— winner
- Atown
- Phantom
- Shadrach Yawson
- Guilty Beatz
- Kill Beatz
- Liquid Beatz
- Samnsey
Audio Engineer of the Year
- Chopz – Yaa Asantewaa
- Qube – Beginning Again
- Perez Muzik – Hewale lala
- Supa Dups – Therapy
- Possigee – Country Side
- Altra Nova – Far Away ———– winner
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
- Konkara Jahvybz – A Go dey ft Kelvyn Boy
- Ras Kuuku – 33N1
- Epixode – Atia ——————— winner
- Black Sherif – Don’t forget me
- Rocky Dawuni – Never Bow Down ft Blvk H3ro
- Maccasio – Eyes on You ft Stonebwoy
Best Afropop Song
- Stonebwoy – Therapy ————- winner
- Wendy Shay – Survivor
- Black Sherif – Oil in my head
- Dopenation – Gboza
- King Promise – Ten toes ft Omah Lay
- Kuami Eugene – Take away
- Kidi – Blessed ft Movado
- Fameye – Thank you
Best Afrobeats Song
- Camidoh – Sugarcane rmx ft King Promise & Mayokun ——— winner
- Gyakie – Something
- Kidi – Champagne
- Djay – Balance it
- King Promise – Ginger
- FBS – Jo ft King Promise
Best Highlife Song
- Epixode – Atia ft Kwabena Kwabena
- AK Songstress – My Proposal
- Adina – Adi Dede
- Kwesi Authur – Adom
- Kelvyn Boy – Downflat ——— winner
- Kofi Kinaata – Have Mercy
Best Hiplife Song
- Lasmid – Friday Night ——- Winner
- Medikal – Stubborn Academy
- Jay Bahd – Anadwo
- DJ Breezy – Abonten ft Kwesi Authur, Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
- Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid
- Kweku Flick – Ewiase
