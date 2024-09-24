Asake teases documentary on his rise voiced by British actor Idris Elba

After recently selling out the O2 Arena for the second time, Asake unveiled a new documentary about his musical journey and rise to stardom.

Shared on his Instagram page on September 23, 2024, the documentary is voiced by award-winning British actor Idris Elba with the trailer kicking off from the inner city part of Lagos where Asake grew up.

The documentary follows the release of Asake's third album 'Lungu Boy' which features superstars Wizkid, Stormzy, Central Cee, and Ludmilaa.

The tag "Lungu Boy" which loosely translates to ghetto boy is a reflection of Asake's rise from obscurity to stardom. The documentary appears to be Asake's attempt to provide further context on his rise from ghetto boy to music superstar.

At Asake's latest O2 Arena concert, he was presented an O2 Arena sold-out plaque and a BRIT silver plaque for his album 'Work Of Art' by Idris Elba.

'Work of Art' became Asake's second album to receive a BRIT silver plaque after his debut album, 'Mr Money With The Vibes,' which also got a silver certification in the UK.