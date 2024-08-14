Asake's 'Lungu Boy' sets new record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' has set a new record for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria after garnering 15.47 streams in its first 5 days. The album breaks the previous record of 14.4 million streams held by Davido's 'Timeless'.

This monumental feat comes after the 'Lungu Boy' surpassed Rema's 'HEIS' for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024 after just 4 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Lungu Boy' also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album on Spotify with 9.2 million streams.

The second track of the album 'MMS' recorded 870,577 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria which sets a new record on the platform after surpassing the previous 626,000 streams set by Wizkid's 'IDK' feat Zlatan.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' has enjoyed success internationally where it made history on the Apple Music US chart where it equaled the record for the highest-charting Nigerian album on the platform jointly held by Wizkid's 'S2' EP, Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' and Davido 'Timeless'.

'Lungu Boy' also reached NO. 1 on Apple Music UK Chart thereby making it his third album to reach that milestone following his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' and his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.