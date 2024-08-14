ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' sets new record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' sets the record for the highest opening week streams on Spotify Nigeria.

All the records set by Asake's 'Lungu Boy'
All the records set by Asake's 'Lungu Boy'

Recommended articles

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' has set a new record for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria after garnering 15.47 streams in its first 5 days. The album breaks the previous record of 14.4 million streams held by Davido's 'Timeless'.

This monumental feat comes after the 'Lungu Boy' surpassed Rema's 'HEIS' for the biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024 after just 4 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Lungu Boy' also set a new record for the biggest opening day global streams for a Nigerian album on Spotify with 9.2 million streams.

The second track of the album 'MMS' recorded 870,577 streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria which sets a new record on the platform after surpassing the previous 626,000 streams set by Wizkid's 'IDK' feat Zlatan.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' has enjoyed success internationally where it made history on the Apple Music US chart where it equaled the record for the highest-charting Nigerian album on the platform jointly held by Wizkid's 'S2' EP, Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' and Davido 'Timeless'.

'Lungu Boy' also reached NO. 1 on Apple Music UK Chart thereby making it his third album to reach that milestone following his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' and his sophomore album 'Work of Art'.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is his third in three years in a breathless run of hits that has made him an era-defining superstar.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Shina' director Adesokun didn't expect his first film to be a Netflix hit

'Shina' director Adesokun didn't expect his first film to be a Netflix hit

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

May Yul-Edochie excited to appear in new 'Wives on Strike' film

May Yul-Edochie excited to appear in new 'Wives on Strike' film

D'banj & Don Jazzy evoke nostalgia in announcement video for 'Entertainer 2.0'

D'banj & Don Jazzy evoke nostalgia in announcement video for 'Entertainer 2.0'

Who are the most decorated Nigerian athletes of all time?

Who are the most decorated Nigerian athletes of all time?

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' sets new record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' sets new record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

I've not shot Nollywood films because Nigerians don't support Ghanaians - McBrown

I've not shot Nollywood films because Nigerians don't support Ghanaians - McBrown

Nile Entertainment launches film distribution operation with 'Wives on Strike 3'

Nile Entertainment launches film distribution operation with 'Wives on Strike 3'

Dami of Tami Duo worries that her friendship with Toyosi is on the rocks

Dami of Tami Duo worries that her friendship with Toyosi is on the rocks

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'