Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show

"UK Terminators, sold out my 1st London show in 5 minutes. Una too much. Can't leave anyone out 2nd date added on sale Monday. Let's Go!" he posted on Instagram.

Asake's UK show follows his successful shows in the US where he dazzled Afrobeats fans to his hit singles.

2022 has been an incredible year for Asake who has enjoyed an unprecedented run he capped with his record-breaking debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes'. His music has travelled internationally where it found an impressive audience in UK and the US.