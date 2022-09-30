RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation and Rave of the moment Ololade Asake has revealed that the tickets for his October 3rd, 2022 show in London sold out in five minutes.

Details: Asake has took to his Instagram account on Friday, 30th September to express his gratitude to his UK fans after the tickets for his October 3rd show in London sold out in just five minutes.

"UK Terminators, sold out my 1st London show in 5 minutes. Una too much. Can't leave anyone out 2nd date added on sale Monday. Let's Go!" he posted on Instagram.

Asake's UK show follows his successful shows in the US where he dazzled Afrobeats fans to his hit singles.

2022 has been an incredible year for Asake who has enjoyed an unprecedented run he capped with his record-breaking debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes'. His music has travelled internationally where it found an impressive audience in UK and the US.

Asake is set to perform at the O2 Brixton Academy hall which seats 5,000 guests and it's an impressive feat that he was able to sell out the hall just minutes into his first attempt.

