The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake records 10th NO. 1 song on Nigeria's foremost music chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Asake has continued his fine form with another chart-topping single.

Asake records 10th NO. 1 song on TurnTable Top 100
Asake records 10th NO. 1 song on TurnTable Top 100

Recommended articles

In the latest installment of TurnTable Top 100 which is Nigeria's only aggregate music chart, Asake records an unprecedented 10th NO. 1 single on the chart as his latest single 'Amapiano' feat Olamide debuted at the summit.

'Amapiano' displaced Rema's 'Charm' which dropped to NO. 2. Davido's 'Feel' moves up four places to NO. 3, BNXN's 'Pray' drops 2 places to NO. 4 while Kizz Daniel's 'Shu-Peru' remains at NO. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omah Lay's 'Soso' drops three places to NO. 6, Asake's '2:30' drops one spot to NO. 7, Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys moves up one spot to NO. 8, Young Jonn's 'Aquafina' drops one spot to NO. 9, and Joeboy's 'Normally' featuring BNXN & Odumodu Blvck moves up three spots to NO. 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘I can never be pressured or shaken’ - Iyabo Ojo tells government

‘I can never be pressured or shaken’ - Iyabo Ojo tells government

Ayra Starr teases new single

Ayra Starr teases new single

Naira Marley unveils new signee Vusic

Naira Marley unveils new signee Vusic

Asake records 10th NO. 1 song on Nigeria's foremost music chart

Asake records 10th NO. 1 song on Nigeria's foremost music chart

Iyabo Ojo calls out Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State over ₦‎18 million tax bill

Iyabo Ojo calls out Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State over ₦‎18 million tax bill

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Ninalowo, KieKie star in reality dating show 'Hello Mr Right'

Ninalowo, KieKie star in reality dating show 'Hello Mr Right'

BNXN & Joeboy feature on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

BNXN & Joeboy feature on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Belgium over Visa issues

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Denmark over visa issues

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches NO. 4 peak on Bilboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100, closes in on African record

Odumodu Blvck features Santi & Bella Shmurda 'Dog Eat Dog' remix

Odumodu Blvck releases 'Dog Eat Dog' remix featuring Santi & Bella Shmurda