Asake records 10th NO. 1 song on Nigeria's foremost music chart
Nigerian superstar Asake has continued his fine form with another chart-topping single.
In the latest installment of TurnTable Top 100 which is Nigeria's only aggregate music chart, Asake records an unprecedented 10th NO. 1 single on the chart as his latest single 'Amapiano' feat Olamide debuted at the summit.
'Amapiano' displaced Rema's 'Charm' which dropped to NO. 2. Davido's 'Feel' moves up four places to NO. 3, BNXN's 'Pray' drops 2 places to NO. 4 while Kizz Daniel's 'Shu-Peru' remains at NO. 5.
Omah Lay's 'Soso' drops three places to NO. 6, Asake's '2:30' drops one spot to NO. 7, Davido's 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys moves up one spot to NO. 8, Young Jonn's 'Aquafina' drops one spot to NO. 9, and Joeboy's 'Normally' featuring BNXN & Odumodu Blvck moves up three spots to NO. 10.
