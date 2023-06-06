Asake records 10th NO. 1 song on Nigeria's foremost music chart

In the latest installment of TurnTable Top 100 which is Nigeria's only aggregate music chart, Asake records an unprecedented 10th NO. 1 single on the chart as his latest single 'Amapiano' feat Olamide debuted at the summit.

'Amapiano' displaced Rema's 'Charm' which dropped to NO. 2. Davido's 'Feel' moves up four places to NO. 3, BNXN's 'Pray' drops 2 places to NO. 4 while Kizz Daniel's 'Shu-Peru' remains at NO. 5.

