Asake is the most streamed artist on Boomplay in 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Asake continues his commercial domination.

Asake drops music video for new single 'Amapiano' feat Olamide
Since breaking into the mainstream in 2022 with his hit single Omo Ope, Asake has enjoyed unprecedented commercial success. 2023 has been no difference with Asake releasing his highly successful sophomore album Work of Art which churned out the hit singles 2:30, Amapiano which was nominated for Best African Performance at the 2024 Grammys, and Lonely At The Top.

In the Boomplay recap of 2023, Asake is the Most Streamed Nigerian Artist. He tops the list which also features Street Pop sensation Seyi Vibez, and megastar Davido.

Also according to the data from Boomplay, global singing sensation Ayra Starr is the Most Streamed Female Artist in Nigeria. Afrobeats superstar, Tiwa Savage and Gospel music star Mercy Chinwo also make the list.

2023 breakout star, Shallipopi tops the Most Streamed Rising Artist list that also has hip-hop stars ODUMODUBLVCK and Spyro.

Omah Lay's Soso is the most streamed song in Nigeria. While Adekunle Gold's Party No Dey Stop also makes the list.

See the full breakdown below:

  • Asake
  • Seyi Vibez
  • Davido
  • Ayra Starr
  • Mercy Chinwo
  • Tiwa Savage
  • Shallipopi
  • Odumodublvck
  • Spyro
  • Soso by Omah Lay
  • Cough (Odo) by Kizz Daniel
  • Party No Dey Stop by Adekunle Gold
  • Timeless by Davido
  • Mr. Money With the Vibe by Asake
  • Boy Alone by Omah Lay
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

