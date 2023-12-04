Asake is the most streamed artist on Boomplay in 2023

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2022 with his hit single Omo Ope, Asake has enjoyed unprecedented commercial success. 2023 has been no difference with Asake releasing his highly successful sophomore album Work of Art which churned out the hit singles 2:30, Amapiano which was nominated for Best African Performance at the 2024 Grammys, and Lonely At The Top.

In the Boomplay recap of 2023, Asake is the Most Streamed Nigerian Artist. He tops the list which also features Street Pop sensation Seyi Vibez, and megastar Davido.

Also according to the data from Boomplay, global singing sensation Ayra Starr is the Most Streamed Female Artist in Nigeria. Afrobeats superstar, Tiwa Savage and Gospel music star Mercy Chinwo also make the list.

2023 breakout star, Shallipopi tops the Most Streamed Rising Artist list that also has hip-hop stars ODUMODUBLVCK and Spyro.

Omah Lay's Soso is the most streamed song in Nigeria. While Adekunle Gold's Party No Dey Stop also makes the list.

See the full breakdown below:

Top Male Artist

Asake

Seyi Vibez

Davido

Top Female Artist

Ayra Starr

Mercy Chinwo

Tiwa Savage

Top Rising Artist

Shallipopi

Odumodublvck

Spyro

Most Streamed Songs

Soso by Omah Lay

Cough (Odo) by Kizz Daniel

Party No Dey Stop by Adekunle Gold

Most Streamed Albums