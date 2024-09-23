Asake gets BRIT Silver plaque for 'Work of Art'

Asake wowed fans with a rendition of his hit records at the sold-out concert that also had in attendance Grammy winner Wizkid and actor Idris Elba who presented Asake with a sold-out plaque and a BRIT silver plaque for his album 'Work Of Art'.

'Work of Art' became Asake's second album to receive a BRIT silver plaque after his debut album, 'Mr Money With The Vibes,' which also got a silver certification in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asake has enjoyed remarkable success in the United Kingdom where he has logged all of his three LPs atop the UK Apple Music Album Chart thereby making him the only Nigerian artist to achieve this feat.

His recent headline show at the O2 Arena is also a reflection of his popularity in the UK where he has now joined fellow Afrobeats stars Davido and Wizkid as Nigerians who have sold out the O2 Arena more than once.