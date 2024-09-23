ADVERTISEMENT
Asake gets BRIT Silver plaque for 'Work of Art'

Adeayo Adebiyi

On September 22, 2024, Asake received a silver plaque for his sophomore album at his sold-out O2 Arena concert.

Asake wowed fans with a rendition of his hit records at the sold-out concert that also had in attendance Grammy winner Wizkid and actor Idris Elba who presented Asake with a sold-out plaque and a BRIT silver plaque for his album 'Work Of Art'.

'Work of Art' became Asake's second album to receive a BRIT silver plaque after his debut album, 'Mr Money With The Vibes,' which also got a silver certification in the UK.

Asake has enjoyed remarkable success in the United Kingdom where he has logged all of his three LPs atop the UK Apple Music Album Chart thereby making him the only Nigerian artist to achieve this feat.

His recent headline show at the O2 Arena is also a reflection of his popularity in the UK where he has now joined fellow Afrobeats stars Davido and Wizkid as Nigerians who have sold out the O2 Arena more than once.

O2 Arena is a notable venue that has documented Afrobeats' global rise. Davido made history in 2018 when he became the first Nigerian solo act to headline the O2 Arena. Wizkid also headlined the O2 Arena as a solo act in 2019 before returning to the venue for a historic three consecutive nights in 2021.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

