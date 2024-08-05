ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake is gearing up for the release of his third album.

Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'
Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'

Recommended articles

In continuation of his global ascension, Asake has announced the release date for his upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'. The album will be released on August 9, 2024, and it will feature several superstars including Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid, British rappers Central Cee and Stormzy, American superstar Travis Scott, and Brazilian singer Ludmila.

The album comes off the back of a run of features from Asake who collaborated with Zlatan, Ayra Starr, Victony, Tems, and Central Cee.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, Asake released 'Only Me' and 'Wave' featuring Central Cee which is one of the tracks on the 'Lungu Boy'.

The album comes ahead of Asake's upcoming 'Lungu Boy' tour which will include stops at the famous O2 Arena which he previously headlined in 2023 and the iconic Madison Square Garden which will make him only the fourth Nigerian artist to headline the venue.

Asake's upcoming will be his third in three years in what has been a breathless run of hits for the era-defining superstar.

Since breaking into the mainstream, Asake has been on a steady ascension. His debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes' won the Album of the Year prize at the 2023 Headies Awards. His second album 'Work of Art' had the hit single 'Lonely At The Top' which set the record for longest charting song on TurnTable Top 100.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

It was a crazy experience - Spryro on his upbringing as a pastor's child

It was a crazy experience - Spryro on his upbringing as a pastor's child

Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'

Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'

Bobrisky finally free after 4 months in prison for spraying naira notes

Bobrisky finally free after 4 months in prison for spraying naira notes

Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show

Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show

Nigerians react to eviction of team Tami from 'BBNaija' Season 9

Nigerians react to eviction of team Tami from 'BBNaija' Season 9

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a producer does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a producer does

Tami duo has been evicted from the 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' house

Tami duo has been evicted from the 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' house

How does a Nollywood film get made? We spoke to everyone involved

How does a Nollywood film get made? We spoke to everyone involved

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Onyeka Onwenu set to release memoir: My Father's Daughter

See Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance before she passed away

Burna Boy premieres new single off his forthcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Burna Boy premieres new single off his forthcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Dr. Dolor taps sensational hitmaker Teni for thrilling single 'Amebo'

Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN shine at Blastfest Seattle

Davido, Ayra Starr, BNXN shine at Blastfest Seattle