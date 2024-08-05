Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'

In continuation of his global ascension, Asake has announced the release date for his upcoming album 'Lungu Boy'. The album will be released on August 9, 2024, and it will feature several superstars including Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid, British rappers Central Cee and Stormzy, American superstar Travis Scott, and Brazilian singer Ludmila.

The album comes off the back of a run of features from Asake who collaborated with Zlatan, Ayra Starr, Victony, Tems, and Central Cee.

In 2024, Asake released 'Only Me' and 'Wave' featuring Central Cee which is one of the tracks on the 'Lungu Boy'.

The album comes ahead of Asake's upcoming 'Lungu Boy' tour which will include stops at the famous O2 Arena which he previously headlined in 2023 and the iconic Madison Square Garden which will make him only the fourth Nigerian artist to headline the venue.

Asake's upcoming will be his third in three years in what has been a breathless run of hits for the era-defining superstar.