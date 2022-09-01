Asake drops tracklist for debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'

He made the revelation in a tweet on Thursday, 1st September 2022 via his Twitter account.

Guest Appearances in the album: The 12-track album include the following tracks; 'DULL', 'TERMINATOR', 'ORGANISE', 'PEACE BE UNTO YOU'. 'DUPE', 'MUSE', 'JOHA', 'NZAZA', 'OTOTO', 'REASON' FT. RUSS, 'SUNMOMI', and 'SUNGBA' REMIX FT. BURNABOY.

The guest appearances on the album includes American rapper Russ and Nigerian Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy.

Release date: Asake is set to drop his highly anticipated debut album on September 8th, 2022. Asake has been Afrobeats defining artist of 2022 so far with his EP 'Ololade Asake' launching him into mainstream fame.

Since the release of his EP, he has followed it up with groundbreaking hits 'Pallazo' feat. DJ Spinall, 'Peace Be Unto You', and 'Terminator'.