Asake sells out O2 Arena ahead of his landmark concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake has sold out the O2 Arena ahead of his August 2023 concert.

After selling out the O2 Brixton hall within minutes on 3 different occasions, Asake made the big move up to the O2 Arena.

In another landmark feat, Asake has announced that all available tickets for the 20,000-capacity Arena are now sold out ahead of his August 20, 2023 concert.

This impressive feat sees Asake join Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy as the Nigerian artists who have sold out the famous O2 Arena.

The O2 Arena is the venue of choice for Nigerian superstars to make their grand announcements as international superstars. After dominating the local soundscape in unprecedented fashion and setting surreal records on streaming platforms and TurnTable Charts, Asake is aiming to make his grand entrance on the international stage.

So far in 2023, Asake has headlined several Afrobeats Festivals with the latest being the Berlin Afrobeats where he had Europeans singing along to his songs.

Come August 20, 2023, Asake would make history as a Street Pop artist who soared at a level none of his predecessors could manage. Armed with his successful sophomore album 'Work of Art', Asake is set to dazzle fans with a collection of hit singles in a concert that marks another giant feat for Afrobeats.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

