Songs from Asake, Davido, Tems among Obama's favourite music of 2023

On December 29, 2023, Barack Obama shared the list of his favourite songs in 2023 and Afrobeats had a couple of representatives on the list.

Superstars Davido, Asake, Burna Boy, and Tems all made the list also included artists from America and other parts of the world.

International Afrobeats sensation Tems made the list courtesy of her single 'Me & U' which is one of her two releases in 2023.

Burna Boy's single 'Sitting' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Savage also makes the list. The single was nominated for the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2024 Grammy which makes Burna Boy the first Nigerian lead artist to be nominated outside the global categories.