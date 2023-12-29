Songs from Asake, Davido, Tems among Obama's favourite music of 2023
Nigerian superstars make Obama's favourite music of the 2023 list.
On December 29, 2023, Barack Obama shared the list of his favourite songs in 2023 and Afrobeats had a couple of representatives on the list.
Superstars Davido, Asake, Burna Boy, and Tems all made the list also included artists from America and other parts of the world.
International Afrobeats sensation Tems made the list courtesy of her single 'Me & U' which is one of her two releases in 2023.
Burna Boy's single 'Sitting' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Savage also makes the list. The single was nominated for the Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2024 Grammy which makes Burna Boy the first Nigerian lead artist to be nominated outside the global categories.
Davido's smash hit 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys made the list alongside Asake's 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide. Aside from being among Obama's favourite songs of 2023, both songs earned 2024 Grammy nominations for Best African Song Performance. Also nominated for the newly created Best African Song Performance is Ayra Starr's 'Rush' which made Obama's 2022 end-of-the-year list.
