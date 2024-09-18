Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Following the recent release of his third album 'Lungu Boy,' Asake hosted media, celebrities, and the media to a listening party in London.

Also present at the event is Nigerian Grammy-winning superstar Wizkid who is one of the guest artists on the album.

Asake's 'MMS' featuring Wizkid is proving to be a fan favourite with the song spending multiple weeks atop the TurnTable Top 100.

Asake and Wizkid were also captured in the streets of London shooting what appears to be a music video for their collaboration.

Asake's currently on his 'Lungu Boy' tour where he has sold out impressive venues in the United States including the TD Gardens Arena, Capital One Arena, and the Maddison Square Garden.

Asake's next stop on his tour is the O2 Arena where he's set to join Wizkid and Davido as the Nigerian artists to have headlined the famous venue more than once.

Fans will also keep their fingers crossed that Asake might bring out Wizkid for a performance of 'MMS' at his O2 Arena concert.