ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake takes his 'Lungu Boy' release party to London.

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening
Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Recommended articles

Following the recent release of his third album 'Lungu Boy,' Asake hosted media, celebrities, and the media to a listening party in London.

Also present at the event is Nigerian Grammy-winning superstar Wizkid who is one of the guest artists on the album.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asake's 'MMS' featuring Wizkid is proving to be a fan favourite with the song spending multiple weeks atop the TurnTable Top 100.

Asake and Wizkid were also captured in the streets of London shooting what appears to be a music video for their collaboration.

Asake's currently on his 'Lungu Boy' tour where he has sold out impressive venues in the United States including the TD Gardens Arena, Capital One Arena, and the Maddison Square Garden.

Asake's next stop on his tour is the O2 Arena where he's set to join Wizkid and Davido as the Nigerian artists to have headlined the famous venue more than once.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans will also keep their fingers crossed that Asake might bring out Wizkid for a performance of 'MMS' at his O2 Arena concert.

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' marks his surreal rise to superstardom which started in January 2022 with the release of the EP 'Ololade Asake'. Since captivating listeners with his era-defining fusion of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Fuji, and Hip Hop, Asake has become one of Afrobeats' most prolific hitmakers.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film

Spotify marks 10th anniversary of Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' with short film

Rapper Diddy indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering charges, denied bail

Rapper Diddy indicted on sex trafficking, racketeering charges, denied bail

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Asake & Wizkid party at 'Lungu Boy' London listening

Nigeria’s superhero fantasy, ‘Iyanu,’ takes center stage at Lagos Comic Convention

Nigeria’s superhero fantasy, ‘Iyanu,’ takes center stage at Lagos Comic Convention

Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz

Wizkid kicks off 'Morayo' era with new single featuring Brent Faiyaz

Actress Kate Henshaw reacts to bodyshaming from Twitter troll

Actress Kate Henshaw reacts to bodyshaming from Twitter troll

‘I don’t know if it's my calling’- Adunni Ade on her acting career

‘I don’t know if it's my calling’- Adunni Ade on her acting career

Wizkid's iconic single 'Ojuelegba' clocks 10

Wizkid's iconic single 'Ojuelegba' clocks 10

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

I don't like to do what people expect - Rema says on inspiration behind 'HEIS'

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad

Dedji releases exciting Afrobeats & Amapiano fusion 'Re Di Oh'

Dedji releases exciting Afrobeats & Amapiano fusion 'Re Di Oh'