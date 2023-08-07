Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

A collection of Afrobeats stars including era-defining superstar Asake, legendary duo P-Square, Seyi Vibez, Runtown, CKay, Oxlade, Mr. Eazi, and more treated fans to an Afrobeats experience in Germany.

The show which was held at the Spandau Citadel was headlined by Asake, P-Square, and Masego with other Afrobeats stars at hand to offer supporting performances.

The Berlin Afrobeats festival is the latest in the growing list of Afrobeats-themed international festivals and concerts which is a reflection of the increased international appeal of Nigerian music.

For Seyi Vibez in particular, the stage offers him great international exposure that follows his continuous rise after entering the mainstream in 2022 with the release of his hit single 'Chance' and debut album 'Billion Dollar Baby'.