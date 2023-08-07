ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstars headlined the Afrobeats Festival in Germany where they gave the audience a show.

Asake and Seyi Vibez shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin
Asake and Seyi Vibez shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Recommended articles

A collection of Afrobeats stars including era-defining superstar Asake, legendary duo P-Square, Seyi Vibez, Runtown, CKay, Oxlade, Mr. Eazi, and more treated fans to an Afrobeats experience in Germany.

The show which was held at the Spandau Citadel was headlined by Asake, P-Square, and Masego with other Afrobeats stars at hand to offer supporting performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Berlin Afrobeats festival is the latest in the growing list of Afrobeats-themed international festivals and concerts which is a reflection of the increased international appeal of Nigerian music.

For Seyi Vibez in particular, the stage offers him great international exposure that follows his continuous rise after entering the mainstream in 2022 with the release of his hit single 'Chance' and debut album 'Billion Dollar Baby'.

Seyi Vibez will be glad for the opportunity to impress as he prepares for his first headline UK show on August 11 at the Indigo O2.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are Tacha's predictions for the top 5 Big 'Brother Naija All Stars' finalists

Here are Tacha's predictions for the top 5 Big 'Brother Naija All Stars' finalists

Funke Akindele kicks off production on 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Funke Akindele kicks off production on 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Asake, Seyi Vibez, P-Square shine at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin

Spotify celebrates Teni as EQUAL Africa ambassador for August

Spotify celebrates Teni as EQUAL Africa ambassador for August

Cee-C and Ilebaye reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

Genevieve Nnaji and I dated for 2 years - Nollywood actor Pat Attah confirms

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

'You can't disrespect me and expect me to keep quiet' - Adekunle Gold

I do not condemn polygamy - Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie

I do not condemn polygamy - Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie

Princess gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Princess gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr features on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite'

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

A Timeless Night With Davido

Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 1 billion streams across major platforms

Shallipopi slamed with ₦200 million demand over copyright breach

PA Monday demands ₦200 million from Shallipopi over copyright breach

Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

'Maverick' is a notice for Kizz Daniel to switch it up