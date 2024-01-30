Asa returns with her first single in 2 years
Asa is set to drop a new single titled 'Odo'.
In exciting developments, the multi-award-winning singer has announced that she will be dropping her first single of 2024 on February 1st.
The singer announced in a post on X on January 30 with fans excited to be getting new music from the artist whose last release runs back to May 2022 with the children's lullaby 'Little Darling'.
Asa who is known for her reticence has made a name for herself as one of Nigeria's finest composers whose music packs significant African Folk elements.
As a breakout star in the self-titled debut album 'Asa(Asha)' which earned her the Headies Album of the Year Prize.
She thrilled fans in 2022 with the release of her album 'V' on which she made a rare exploration of Afrobeats that delivered a collaboration with Wizkid which has since been taken down from streaming platforms over copyright infringements.
