Asa returns with her first single in 2 years

In exciting developments, the multi-award-winning singer has announced that she will be dropping her first single of 2024 on February 1st.

The singer announced in a post on X on January 30 with fans excited to be getting new music from the artist whose last release runs back to May 2022 with the children's lullaby 'Little Darling'.

Asa who is known for her reticence has made a name for herself as one of Nigeria's finest composers whose music packs significant African Folk elements.

As a breakout star in the self-titled debut album 'Asa(Asha)' which earned her the Headies Album of the Year Prize.