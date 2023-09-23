ADVERTISEMENT
Artist-focused platform gamma. expands to Africa, unveils Larry Gaaga as VP

Artist-focused multimedia platform gamma. expands to Africa and selects Nigeria as its operational headquarters.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, London, Miami, Nashville, and Dubai, the company has expanded its operations to Nigeria.

The company has unveiled Nigerian songwriter, recording artist, and music executive Larry Gaaga as its Vice President and General Manager for West Africa.

With its decision to be headquartered in Nigeria instead of South Africa which has been the choice for many international labels and brands, gamma. displays its intentions to rewrite the narrative by recognising Nigeria as the continent's leader in music export.

Taken together, these actions amplify the foundation of gamma. and its digital distribution arm, Vydia has built in the region, increasing the company’s capabilities and resources and ensuring a two-way exchange of culture and opportunity for artists worldwide.

Sipho Dlamini - gamma.'s President for Africa and Middle East
Sipho Dlamini - gamma.'s President for Africa and Middle East Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the company's intentions for the continent, its President for Africa and Middle East Sipho Dlamini stated that they intend to nurture local talents and make them into global superstars. Dlamini also describes Larry Gaaga as one with the historical background and cultural fluency critical to establishing the relationships and resources to help gamma. succeed.

In his new role, Gaaga will oversee gamma.'s operations across the entire African continent. He will be providing strategic direction and spearheading initiatives to develop local talent, ensuring their success both domestically and on the global stage through collaborations and partnerships with the wider group.

gamma.'s CEO Larry Jackson credited Larry Gaaga's deep understanding of the local music landscapes and his passion for nurturing talent as welcomed additions to gamma.

Naomi Campbell, a prominent figure in the global entertainment community and Special Advisor to gamma. who played a crucial role in fostering the partnership between Gaaga and the company described the Nigerian music executive as one whose artistic brilliance knows no bounds.

In response to his appointment, Larry Gaaga stated that he feels honoured to take on the role of Vice President and General Manager of Africa. He reveals that he considers the appointment a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth of the entertainment industry across the continent, promote local talent, and showcase the incredible creativity and diversity of African artists to the world.

