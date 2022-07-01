RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music announces Afrofusion singer Gyakie as latest Africa Rising artist

Apple Music has announced the latest featured artist in its Africa Rising artist development program as Ghanaian Afrofusion singer-songwriter Gyakie. The announcement was made on Friday 1st July 2022.

Speaking on the announcement Gyakie said, “I’m so excited to be sharing the music I made all the way from Ghana to the global stage and grateful to Apple Music for being a huge part of my journey so far. I’m honored to play my part in widening the global African story.”

As the daughter of Ghanaian highlife legend Ernest 'Owoahene' Nana Acheampong of the legendary Lumba Brothers, Gyakie’s musical roots run deep and her eclectic take on Afrofusion has seen her make immense strides in a short space of time.

Gyakie achieved massive success wit her debut EP release 'SEED' released in 2020 with the lead single 'Forever' topping charts across Africa while also reaching number one spot on the Global Triller Charts.

Gyakie is set to released her second EP, 'My Diary' on 2nd July 2022 and she has already dropped two great singles 'Something' and 'My Baby' as the first offerings of what's set to be a sensational body of work.

