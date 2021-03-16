Apple Music has launched Africa to the World, a definitive collection of original and exclusive content from some of Africa's biggest superstars including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Nasty C, Tiwa Savage and AKA, as well as the continent's hottest emerging talents like Tems, Elaine, Fireboy DML, Sha Sha, Joeboy and Omah Lay.

Apple Music has been championing the work of artists, songwriters, producers and DJs from all over Africa, with the goal of shining the global spotlight on the amazing creative talent across the continent.

Africa to the World’s mission extends beyond music to art, with renowned South African illustrator and street artist Karabo Poppy (of Soweto Towers, Nike and Budweiser fame) the genius behind the campaign’s striking artwork.

Africa to the World includes every episode of Africa Now Radio with Cuppy, which features exclusive interviews with Davido, Tiwa Savage, Nasty C, Mr Eazi, Cassper Nyovest, Fireboy DML, Yemi Alade and Olamide, to name but a few.

Apple Music launches 'Africa to the World.' (Apple Music)

Apple Music launches 'Africa to the World.' (Apple Music)

It also features exclusive radio and video interviews with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden, Nadeska, Dotty, Cuppy and Zane Lowe speaking to Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems, Tiwa Savage, Black Coffee, DJ Spinall, Simi, Amaarae and AKA.

Apple Music’s Song Stories dive into the creative process and inspirations behind the hits from artists such as Omah Lay, Burna Boy, Joeboy, Davido, Elaine, Adekunle Gold and Sha Sha.

Exclusive guest playlists from Africa's biggest artists and personalities including Don Jazzy, Denola Grey, Angelique Kidjo, Karabo Poppy, Amadou & Mariam, Israel Adesanya, Henry Oyekuru, Boity, Nandi Madida, Sho Madjozi, Master KG, Diamond Platnumz and Sauti Sol also reside within the collection.

Africa to the World also houses Apple Music 1's One Mixes from some of the continent's biggest DJs (DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Black Coffee, Prince Kaybee and Black Motion), exclusive Boiler Room mixes (DBN Gogo, Major League Djz, Da Capo and Kid Fonque) track by track artist interviews (Burna Boy, Elaine, Mi Casa, AKA and Sun-El Musician), original documentaries (Nasty C, Joeboy, DJ Maphorisa, mr Eazi and Ebro in South Africa) and exclusive UP NEXT videos (Rema, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi).

Listen to the collection here http://apple.co/AfricaToTheWorld