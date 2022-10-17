Apple Music announces Show Dem Camp as the featured artist for October's Rap Life Africa

Rap Life Africa radio also features brand new tracks from South African rapper AKA called 'Lemons (Lemonade)' feat. Nasty C and Ghanaian highlife rapper Black Sherif’s 'SOJA'.

'Palmwine Music 3': Show Dem Camp’s latest album is an exhibition of flawless rap techniques and pristine storytelling bound together by their joie de vivre. Played out across 14 songs and three skits, the album features Oxlade, Bellah, and Mannywellz and showcases some of their catchiest and most radio-friendly work.

The album was released on 30th September is SDC's 10th album. As Alternative artists, they have released the highly celebrated Palm Wine music series which has spanned three albums: 'Palmwine Music (2017)', 'Palmwine Music 2 (2018), and 'Palmwine Express (2019)'.