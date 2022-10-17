RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music announces Show Dem Camp as the featured artist for October's Rap Life Africa

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music's Rap Life Africa radio, presented by Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden will feature Nigerian rap duo Show Dem Camp (Wale Davies and Olumide Ayeni) on this week's episode.

Show Dem Camp
Show Dem Camp

They chatted about the duo's new album 'Palmwine Music 3', available to stream on Apple Music, the final chapter of an album trilogy that began in 2017.

Rap Life Africa radio also features brand new tracks from South African rapper AKA called 'Lemons (Lemonade)' feat. Nasty C and Ghanaian highlife rapper Black Sherif’s 'SOJA'.

'Palmwine Music 3': Show Dem Camp’s latest album is an exhibition of flawless rap techniques and pristine storytelling bound together by their joie de vivre. Played out across 14 songs and three skits, the album features Oxlade, Bellah, and Mannywellz and showcases some of their catchiest and most radio-friendly work.

ALSO READ: Show Dem Camp serves old wine in new glasses in 'Palmwine Music 3' [Pulse Album Review]

The album was released on 30th September is SDC's 10th album. As Alternative artists, they have released the highly celebrated Palm Wine music series which has spanned three albums: 'Palmwine Music (2017)', 'Palmwine Music 2 (2018), and 'Palmwine Express (2019)'.

On the Hip Hop side, they have released 6 albums: 'Clone Wars Vol.1 (2010), 'The Dreamers Project (2011)', 'Clone Wars II (The Subsidy) 2012)', 'Clone Wars III (The Recession) 2016', 'Clone Wars Vol. IV (These Buhari Times) 2019' and 'Clone Wars Vol. V (2021)'.

