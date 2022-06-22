RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music announces Khaid as Up Next Artist for Nigeria

On Wednesday 22nd June 2022 Apple Music announced the latest featured artist in its Up Next emerging artist program in Nigeria as Afrofusion singer and songwriter, Khaid whose real name is Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon.

While reacting to the announcement, an excited Khaid said: “I am so grateful and amazed with how far I have come and I am very excited to be an Apple Music Up Next artist and to see that my sound is being accepted globally. This encourages me more to make music for everyone, everywhere around the globe. As I said, I am diverse and I still maintain my ground. Diversity is the vision”

The 17 years old Teenager fell in love with music at an early age. It was his fluid and bold freestyles which served as an outlet for his talent that caught the ears of influencer and comedian Sydney Talker.

Since his discovery, the fast-rising star has emerged as a talent whose blend of Afrogrove and trap elements sets him apart. His debut EP 'DIVERSITY' showcased his seamless and exciting blend of emo-trap and Afropop. And his debut hit single 'With You' brought him mainstream attention and success.

As the newest Up Next artist to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Khaid will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria Up Next playlist.

Khaid joins Ninety, Young Jonn, T.I Blaze, Browny Pondis, Ajebo Hustlers, Jaido P, Wavy The Creator and SGaWD as Apple Music’s growing stable of Up Next Artists from Nigeria.

Apple Music announces Khaid as Up Next Artist for Nigeria

