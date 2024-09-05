ADVERTISEMENT
American rapper Rich Homie Quan reportedly dies at 34

Adeayo Adebiyi

Dequantes Devontay Lamar AKA Rich Homie Quan passed away on September 5, 2024.

According to news circulated online, the rapper reportedly died from a drug overdose.

The 34-year-old Atlanta rapper was recently in the stands at the ongoing trial of YSL label boss Young Thug who is facing RICO charges over running a gang responsible for several murders.

Some celebrities have posted about Rich Homie Quan's passing including rapper Boosie whose post on X confirmed the reports of an overdose being responsible for the Quan's demise.

Rich Homie Quan was a member of the Young Stoner Life Records owned by Atlanta rapper Young Thug. The late rapper is popular for the hit songs 'Type of Way,' 'Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)', and 'Lifestyle' on which he appeared alongside Young Thug and Birdman. He also released nearly 20 albums in a career that spanned over a decade.

