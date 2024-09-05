American rapper Rich Homie Quan reportedly dies at 34

According to news circulated online, the rapper reportedly died from a drug overdose.

The 34-year-old Atlanta rapper was recently in the stands at the ongoing trial of YSL label boss Young Thug who is facing RICO charges over running a gang responsible for several murders.

Some celebrities have posted about Rich Homie Quan's passing including rapper Boosie whose post on X confirmed the reports of an overdose being responsible for the Quan's demise.

