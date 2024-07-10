American rapper Kanye West says he's retiring from music

The multi-award-winning artist made the revelation during a recent public appearance, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry and his legion of fans worldwide.

"I’m retiring from music," Kanye stated succinctly, marking the end of an era for one of the most influential figures in contemporary music. Known for his innovative approach to hip-hop and his boundary-pushing projects, Kanye's career has been nothing short of legendary.

Spanning over two decades, Kanye's influence in the music industry is unparalleled. From chart-topping albums to groundbreaking production techniques, his work has continually redefined the genre. Beyond music, Kanye has made significant strides in fashion, politics, and business, always staying in the public eye with his bold and often controversial statements.

This decision comes after a tumultuous period in Kanye's personal and professional life, which has seen him navigate various challenges and controversies. In his announcement, Kanye hinted at a desire to shift focus towards his business ventures, philanthropic efforts, and personal growth.

While fans may feel a sense of loss at this announcement, it's also a moment to reflect on the immense impact Kanye has had on the music world. His legacy includes not just his own prolific body of work, but also his influence on countless other artists and the broader cultural landscape.

Ye, who still releases music under the name Kanye West, earned his first No. 1 album in 2005 with "Late Registration." He logged his 10th in 2021 with the surprise release of "Donda." Business Insider USA