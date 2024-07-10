ADVERTISEMENT
American rapper Kanye West says he's retiring from music

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The multi-award-winning artist made the revelation during a recent public appearance, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry and his legion of fans worldwide.

Kanye West
Kanye West

"I’m retiring from music," Kanye stated succinctly, marking the end of an era for one of the most influential figures in contemporary music. Known for his innovative approach to hip-hop and his boundary-pushing projects, Kanye's career has been nothing short of legendary.

Spanning over two decades, Kanye's influence in the music industry is unparalleled. From chart-topping albums to groundbreaking production techniques, his work has continually redefined the genre. Beyond music, Kanye has made significant strides in fashion, politics, and business, always staying in the public eye with his bold and often controversial statements.

This decision comes after a tumultuous period in Kanye's personal and professional life, which has seen him navigate various challenges and controversies. In his announcement, Kanye hinted at a desire to shift focus towards his business ventures, philanthropic efforts, and personal growth.

While fans may feel a sense of loss at this announcement, it's also a moment to reflect on the immense impact Kanye has had on the music world. His legacy includes not just his own prolific body of work, but also his influence on countless other artists and the broader cultural landscape.

Kanye West
Kanye West Ye, who still releases music under the name Kanye West, earned his first No. 1 album in 2005 with "Late Registration." He logged his 10th in 2021 with the surprise release of "Donda." Business Insider USA

ALSO READ: Kanye West becomes first rapper to score a #1 song in 3 different decades

As Kanye West steps away from music, the world will be watching closely to see what the next chapter holds for this multifaceted artist. His retirement marks the end of a significant era, but also the beginning of new possibilities for one of the most dynamic figures in modern entertainment.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a multimedia journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

American rapper Kanye West says he's retiring from music

