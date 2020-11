Album Title: Wolves and Mustangs

Genre: Afro-pop, Lo-fi

Date of Release: November 12, 2020

Producers:

Album Art:

Length: 4 songs, 11 minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Label: Universal Music Group

Details/Takeaway: The EP is a follow up to his last EP, King of Wolves. This EP is also Alpha P's second under Universal Music Group after he signed to the label in 2019.

