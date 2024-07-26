ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are all the #1 songs of 2024 so far on Nigeria's foremost music chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here are all the number 1 charting songs of 2024 so far.

Here are all the #1 songs of 2024 so far on Nigeria's foremost music chart
Here are all the #1 songs of 2024 so far on Nigeria's foremost music chart

Recommended articles

So far in 2024, the Nigerian music industry has seen a handful of hit records with few notable ones reaching the summit of the TurnTable Top 100, the only chart that aggregates streaming data with Radio and TV airplay. These chart-topping records reflect the biggest songs of the year that are leading the race for the Song of the Year prize come the 2024 award season.

From Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix featuring Davido to Chike & Mohbad's 'Egwu' to Burna Boy's 'Higher', these chart-topping records are setting the pace in a year that has struggled to deliver resounding hit records.

ADVERTISEMENT

On their way to the top, some of these songs have set streaming records. Rema & Shallipopi's 'Benin Boys' recorded the biggest opening day streams for a song on Spotify Nigeria. Burna Boy's 'Higher' also set the record for the biggest opening day streams for a solo song on Spotify Nigeria.

As expected, most of the songs that have reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100 are from established stars with the only exception being Muyeez whose chart-topping hit 'Instagram' was assisted by Seyi Vibez, and Hyce, BoyPee, and Brown Joel's 'Ogechi' which reached NO. 1 after Davido hopped on the remix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, no female artist has reached NO. 1 in 2024 despite sensational stars Ayra Starr and Tems both dropping albums. South African stars TiTom and Yuppe are the only non-Nigerian to reach NO. 1 after securing a Burna Boy verse for the remix of their viral hit single 'Twala Bam'.

Here are all the number 1 songs of 2024 so far on TurnTable Top 100.

1. Kizz Daniel - 'Twe Twe' remix feat Davido

2. Chike - Egwu feat Mohbad

3. Kizz Daniel - Showa

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Shallipopi - ASAP

5. Ruger & BNXN - POE

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Muyeez & Seyi Vibez - Instagram

7. TiTom and Yuppe - Tshwala Bam (Remix) feat Burna Boy

8. Rema & Shallipopi - Benin Boys

9. Hyce, BoyPee, and Brown Joel - Ogechi (Remix) feat Davido

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Burna Boy - Higher

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' series to begin production for season 2 in August

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' series to begin production for season 2 in August

Here are all the #1 songs of 2024 so far on Nigeria's foremost music chart

Here are all the #1 songs of 2024 so far on Nigeria's foremost music chart

My background played a big part in my activism - Falz

My background played a big part in my activism - Falz

Odumodublvck continues impressive run with new single 'Not All That'

Odumodublvck continues impressive run with new single 'Not All That'

Tekno shows his romantic side with double single release 'Gon Gon' & 'No Forget'

Tekno shows his romantic side with double single release 'Gon Gon' & 'No Forget'

I have never said 'I love you' to anyone or been in love - Falz

I have never said 'I love you' to anyone or been in love - Falz

Cyllabus announces new EP 'God Over Everything' set for release on July 26

Cyllabus announces new EP 'God Over Everything' set for release on July 26

KCee releases new album 'Mr. Versatile,' features Odumodublvck, Teni, Diamond Platnumz

KCee releases new album 'Mr. Versatile,' features Odumodublvck, Teni, Diamond Platnumz

Yemi Alade releases her sixth album 'Rebel Queen'

Yemi Alade releases her sixth album 'Rebel Queen'

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chike embraces growth & celebrates his heritage on 'Son of Chike'

Award-winning sensation Chike features Olamide, Ladipoe, Qing Madi on new album

Chike speaks on the inspiration behind his album 'Son of Chike'

I wanted to celebrate my culture - Chike says about his new album

Ayra Starr to perform at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ayra Starr to perform at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Burna Boy to celebrate 5th anniversary of 'African Giant' with YouTube special

Burna Boy will mark the 5th anniversary of 'African Giant' with YouTube special