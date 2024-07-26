Here are all the #1 songs of 2024 so far on Nigeria's foremost music chart

So far in 2024, the Nigerian music industry has seen a handful of hit records with few notable ones reaching the summit of the TurnTable Top 100, the only chart that aggregates streaming data with Radio and TV airplay. These chart-topping records reflect the biggest songs of the year that are leading the race for the Song of the Year prize come the 2024 award season.

From Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix featuring Davido to Chike & Mohbad's 'Egwu' to Burna Boy's 'Higher', these chart-topping records are setting the pace in a year that has struggled to deliver resounding hit records.

On their way to the top, some of these songs have set streaming records. Rema & Shallipopi's 'Benin Boys' recorded the biggest opening day streams for a song on Spotify Nigeria. Burna Boy's 'Higher' also set the record for the biggest opening day streams for a solo song on Spotify Nigeria.

As expected, most of the songs that have reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100 are from established stars with the only exception being Muyeez whose chart-topping hit 'Instagram' was assisted by Seyi Vibez, and Hyce, BoyPee, and Brown Joel's 'Ogechi' which reached NO. 1 after Davido hopped on the remix.

Also, no female artist has reached NO. 1 in 2024 despite sensational stars Ayra Starr and Tems both dropping albums. South African stars TiTom and Yuppe are the only non-Nigerian to reach NO. 1 after securing a Burna Boy verse for the remix of their viral hit single 'Twala Bam'.

Here are all the number 1 songs of 2024 so far on TurnTable Top 100.

1. Kizz Daniel - 'Twe Twe' remix feat Davido

2. Chike - Egwu feat Mohbad

3. Kizz Daniel - Showa

4. Shallipopi - ASAP

5. Ruger & BNXN - POE

6. Muyeez & Seyi Vibez - Instagram

7. TiTom and Yuppe - Tshwala Bam (Remix) feat Burna Boy

8. Rema & Shallipopi - Benin Boys

9. Hyce, BoyPee, and Brown Joel - Ogechi (Remix) feat Davido

